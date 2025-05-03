Advertisement
6 Popular Workout Supplements & How They Impact Your Fitness & Heart Health
Everyone, not just athletes, is taking sports supplements these days. These supplements offer promises of increased energy, strength, and performance that are enticing to people of all fitness levels and ages.* Oftentimes, supplement companies combine multiple of these ingredients and market it as a pre-workout.
Even as a dietitian, I think of pre-workout supplements as being, well, sketchy. But many of these supplement ingredients actually have an impressive amount of data not only showing their performance benefits but also benefits for overall heart health.*
Researchers of a recent study reviewed findings from 33 studies of these types of supplements1. They summarized where the scientific consensus currently stands on each ingredient and its potential for supporting heart health. Plus, the review outlines what types of pre-workout supplements are most linked to adverse effects.
Here’s what you need to know and how to choose the right supplement to support your fitness goals.
Creatine
Creatine is an effective supplement for increasing strength, power, and muscle mass2 while decreasing muscle fatigue. About 95% of this compound is stored in muscle tissue, and your body taps into those stores during exercise to use creatine as a quick source of energy.
Impact on heart health: The review states that creatine’s antioxidant capabilities and ability to help the body generate energy may help protect the heart against oxidative stress.*
Safety: Creatine is the most researched supplement out there and has an incredible safety profile. In fact, a new review of 685 studies found creatine confirms this—putting all other speculation to rest.
How to take: While creatine is often added to these pre-workout blends, this is a supplement that needs to be taken every day over time to be effective (yes, that means taking it on rest days). You can start to see results from creatine supplementation (from about 5 grams a day) within about two weeks, with even more benefits beyond four weeks of consistent use.*
Beta-alanine
Beta-alanine is an amino acid that helps produce carnosine, which buffers muscle acid buildup to combat fatigue3 (meaning you can lift more or heavier before fatiguing). Overall, research shows it does improve endurance and high-intensity exercise capacity.
Impact on heart health: Studies indicate that the compound may indirectly support heart health due to antioxidant effects.
Safety: Beta-alanine is generally considered safe. Taking it can cause tingling, but this isn’t harmful to the heart.
How to take: Again, while beta-alanine is often added to pre-workouts, benefits are mainly tied to daily, consistent use over time (meaning occasionally taking it before a workout won’t be enough to have an impact).
Caffeine
Caffeine is a well-known stimulant. Research shows that it is effective at improving energy, focus, endurance, and reaction time during workouts. The thing is, the dose needed to reach those benefits (150-400 milligrams4 or about 1.5-4 cups of coffee) doesn’t mesh well with some people.
Impact on heart health: Caffeine-containing beverages like tea and coffee are beneficial for heart health. Long-term data show that moderate coffee consumption is great for longevity and cardiovascular health.
Safety: For those sensitive to caffeine, the amount found in pre-workouts may be enough to slightly increase heart rate, blood pressure, or a jittery and wired feeling. However, these effects are more likely if you exceed that moderate intake range.
How to take: Caffeine can be used right before a workout for an acute energy boost.
Synephrine
Synephrine is a stimulant compound found in bitter oranges. It’s most likely to be in pre-workouts with fat-burner or energy booster claims5.
Impact on heart health: This supplement can have negative effects on heart health. High doses of synephrine or combinations with other stimulants (like caffeine) have been linked to serious effects like increased heart rate, high blood pressure, and arrhythmias6.
Safety: Safety concerns with this supplement increase with higher doses, especially those over 100 milligrams.
How to take: Research on synephrine is limited and mixed, and the potential benefits likely aren’t worth the side effects.
Nitric oxide boosters (L-arginine, L-citrulline, nitrates)
These compounds help increase nitric oxide, a molecule that relaxes blood vessels and improves circulation. Improved blood flow often equals improved performance as muscles stay better oxygenated and metabolic waste can be swept away.
Safety: The likelihood of side effects is often low with proper use.
How to take: These supplements work acutely (before a workout) and over time to support blood flow.
Taurine
Taurine is an amino acid that's vital for energy production and mitochondrial health8, which is what makes it appealing for a workout supplement.* And studies show that taking taurine does improve exercise performance.
Impact on heart health: Emerging research shows that taurine supports healthy heart contractions and rhythm in addition to promoting healthy blood pressure levels.*
Safety: The likelihood of side effects is low with proper use.
How to take: Taurine should be taken daily to see benefits (it doesn’t necessarily have to be right before a workout) and aim to get between 1-3 grams per serving9.
Who’s at risk for adverse events?
There are a few factors that increase the chances of someone having a negative experience with pre-workout supplements. These include:
- High doses of stimulants (like caffeine and synephrine)
- Combining multiple stimulants (including a combination of caffeine and synephrine)
- Individual risk factors (people with pre-existing heart conditions and those with a high sensitivity to stimulants)
Finding the right supplement to support your fitness goals
Pre-workout supplements vary widely in ingredients, dose, and quality. Instead of opting for one that provides seemingly a little bit of everything, take a more targeted approach with a science-backed formulation.
Creatine and taurine are two good options. mindbodygreen's creatine with taurine+ pairs the optimal daily dose of creatine (5 grams) with 2 grams of the amino acid taurine to help you push yourself harder, build muscle, and recover faster.*
Just remember to take it daily for the best results.*
The takeaway
If you’re looking for a supplement to boost your workout, choose one with just a couple of research-backed ingredients that also support your long-term health—one’s like creatine and taurine.
