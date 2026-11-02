Women Who Did This Had 70% Lower Odds Of PMOS, Study Finds
Managing PMOS (formerly called PCOS), can involve navigating irregular periods, hormonal changes, and metabolic concerns.
While no single eating plan works for everyone, a recent study1 suggests that overall diet quality may be connected to the condition, looking beyond individual nutrients to examine the bigger picture of women's eating habits.
About the study
Researchers wanted to understand whether overall diet quality was associated with PMOS. Previous research had largely focused on individual nutrients or specific dietary patterns.
For their case-control study, researchers recruited 300 women ages 20 to 35. Half had PMOS, while the other half were healthy, age-matched controls.
The women completed food frequency questionnaires about their usual eating habits. Researchers used the Diet Quality Index-International (DQI-I) to score their diets from 0 to 100, with higher scores indicating better diet quality.
They also recorded the women's body measurements and physical activity levels.
Better diet quality was linked to 70% lower PMOS odds
Women with the highest diet-quality scores had 70% lower odds of PMOS than those with the lowest scores. This association remained after researchers accounted for age, BMI, smoking, fiber intake, physical activity, and total calorie intake.
Women with PMOS also had a higher average BMI (29.1 versus 27.0) and lower diet-quality scores (68 versus 70) than women without the condition.
Their food choices differed, too.
Women with PMOS reported eating fewer fruits, vegetables, and low-fat dairy products, but more monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, found in foods like olive oil, nuts, and fish.
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How might diet quality connect to PMOS
One possible link is insulin resistance, which is common in PMOS. This happens when the body's cells become less responsive to insulin, making it harder to regulate blood sugar.
The body compensates by producing more insulin, which can encourage the ovaries to produce more androgens (hormones such as testosterone) and contribute to hormonal imbalances.
Inflammation and oxidative stress may also play a role. Fruits and vegetables provide fiber and antioxidants that support metabolic health and help the body manage inflammation.
Eating fewer of these foods could mean missing out on nutrients that support these processes.
However, this case-control study can't establish cause and effect.
Lower diet quality may contribute to PMOS, but the condition itself could also influence eating habits. Other unmeasured factors may explain some of the association.
Building a more balanced plate
There's no guaranteed dietary fix for PMOS, but prioritizing overall diet quality is a reasonable starting point. Focus on including:
- Colorful fruits and vegetables: Sources of fiber and antioxidants that support metabolic health
- Fiber-rich carbohydrates: Whole grains, beans, and lentils to support healthy blood sugar levels
- Healthy fats: Nuts, seeds, olive oil, and fatty fish for heart and metabolic health
- Protein-rich foods: Eggs, fish, poultry, tofu, and Greek yogurt to help build balanced, satisfying meals
A registered dietitian can also help tailor your eating habits to your symptoms and individual health needs.
The takeaway
This study gives us another reason to make room for plenty of plants and a variety of nutrient-rich foods on our plates, and starting with diet can be a foundational piece of improving PMOS symptoms.