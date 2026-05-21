Women With PMOS Had A 32% Higher Heart Disease Risk In New Study
For years, polycystic ovary syndrome has been framed mostly as a fertility or reproductive condition. Irregular periods. Acne. Trouble ovulating. Maybe cysts on an ultrasound. But the name itself may have contributed to a much bigger misunderstanding.
Just recently, an international group of experts proposed renaming PCOS to PMOS: polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome. The shift reflects how this condition extends far beyond the ovaries.
The old name1 focused attention on ovarian “cysts,” even though those aren’t actually cysts at all. They’re immature follicles tied to hormonal dysfunction. Meanwhile, some of the most important parts of the condition were getting less attention, particularly the metabolic side. Insulin resistance, inflammation, elevated testosterone, blood sugar dysregulation, changes in cholesterol, and higher cardiovascular risk. For many women, these metabolic shifts begin years before anyone realizes the condition may be affecting far more than reproductive health.
Now, a massive new study adds another important layer to that conversation. Researchers followed more than 127,000 women with PMOS across Denmark, Finland, and Sweden and found that the condition was associated with a significantly higher risk of cardiovascular disease. And notably, that elevated risk showed up even in women who were considered “healthy” by conventional standards.
The largest PMOS & heart disease study to date
The study, published in the European Journal of Endocrinology, analyzed national health registry data from nearly 128,000 women diagnosed with PMOS and compared them to more than 587,000 women without the condition.
Researchers followed participants for roughly 8 to 10 years, tracking major cardiovascular events including heart attacks, blood clots, and other forms of cardiovascular disease. Because the data came from nationwide health systems across three countries, the researchers were able to capture a much broader picture than smaller clinic-based studies typically allow.
Overall, women with PMOS had a 32% higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease compared to women without the condition.
But one finding stood out most. Women with PMOS who had a BMI under 25 and did not have type 2 diabetes still had a 40% higher cardiovascular disease risk.
That matters because PMOS is still often treated as a condition where heart risks are mainly explained by weight gain alone. This study suggests the biology of the condition itself may independently affect cardiovascular health over time.
Why PMOS may affect heart health regardless of weight
Researchers point toward several possible explanations. Many women with PMOS experience elevated androgen levels, including higher testosterone, which may influence blood vessel function and blood pressure regulation. Previous research2 has also linked PMOS to insulin resistance3, chronic low-grade inflammation, endothelial dysfunction, and poorer glucose control, even in women who appear metabolically healthy on the surface.
In other words, someone can be young, active, and relatively lean while still experiencing physiological changes that place additional strain on the cardiovascular system over time.
The study also found that cardiovascular events were happening relatively early. The median age at diagnosis ranged from 39 to 42 years old, and most cardiovascular events occurred before age 50. That challenges the lingering idea that heart disease is primarily something women need to think about after menopause.
Instead, the data suggest cardiovascular risk in PMOS may begin accumulating much earlier during reproductive years.
And that fits with what many women with PMOS already experience day to day. Blood sugar crashes that feel disproportionate to what they ate. Higher blood pressure despite otherwise healthy habits. Chronic fatigue. Sleep disturbances. Weight changes. The reproductive symptoms may be what gets diagnosed first, but the condition itself often touches nearly every major metabolic system in the body.
The takeaway
This study is not saying every woman with PMOS is destined to develop heart disease. The absolute number of cardiovascular events in the study remained relatively low, especially among younger women. But it does reinforce the idea that PMOS deserves to be viewed as a long-term health condition, not just a fertility diagnosis.
And importantly, it suggests that relying on weight alone as a marker of risk may miss a large group of women who still need monitoring and support.