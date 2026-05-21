The old name1 focused attention on ovarian “cysts,” even though those aren’t actually cysts at all. They’re immature follicles tied to hormonal dysfunction. Meanwhile, some of the most important parts of the condition were getting less attention, particularly the metabolic side. Insulin resistance, inflammation, elevated testosterone, blood sugar dysregulation, changes in cholesterol, and higher cardiovascular risk. For many women, these metabolic shifts begin years before anyone realizes the condition may be affecting far more than reproductive health.