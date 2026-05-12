PCOS Has Officially Been Renamed — It Reflects Decades Of Research & Women's Experiences
After six years of irregular periods, extreme menstrual cramps, and unpredictable mood swings, I was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) at age 18. Given my abnormal menstrual symptoms and my mom's history of the condition, you might expect me to have gotten an earlier diagnosis. But something was missing: I had no cysts on my ovaries.
My ultrasounds showed no cysts on my reproductive organs, but I surprised to learn that ovarian cysts actually aren't a requirement for a PCOS diagnosis. Luckily, I had a gynecologist who looked beyond the ultra sound, listened to my symptoms, and ordered bloodwork that revealed abnormally high levels of androgen (another hallmark of the condition).
Not everyone is lucky enough to have a provider that will go that extra mile, which is why the medical community has been pushing for a PCOS rebrand. After a global consensus process with input over 14,000 survey responses, and input from 56 organizations worldwide, PCOS is now PMOS1: polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome. The name change reflects a fundamental shift in how the medical community understands a condition that affects 170 million women worldwide.
Why the old name was a problem
Turns out, the term "polycystic ovary syndrome" was always a bit of a misnomer. As I learned, the condition doesn't actually involve pathological ovarian cysts, despite what the name suggested. What appear as "cysts" on some ultrasounds are actually immature follicles, which are a symptom of hormonal dysfunction, rather than the cause of it.
This naming confusion had real consequences. By centering the ovaries, the old terminology obscured the condition's true nature: a multi-system syndrome involving hormones, metabolism, ovarian function, and so much more.
Research confirms the scope of the problem. A 2025 study2 found that while population-based data show PCOS prevalence of 4–19.6%, but health system records capture only 0.2–5.2%. This is a significant diagnostic gap, and it isn't evenly distributed. Studies show3 that Black and African American patients are 69% more likely to have a missed diagnosis compared to non-Hispanic White patients.
What PMOS actually encompasses
The new name can be broken down into three components that better capture what's happening in the body:
- Polyendocrine: The condition involves multiple hormone systems, including reproductive hormones, androgens (like testosterone), insulin, and neuroendocrine hormones, that affect everything from mood to metabolism.
- Metabolic: Insulin resistance is a core feature for many women with this condition, and it carries significant downstream risks.
- Ovarian: Ovarian dysfunction remains part of the picture, capturing irregular cycles, anovulation, and fertility. These challenges remain, but are now understood as one piece of a larger puzzle, not the whole story.
The metabolic component deserves particular attention. A 2025 study4 describes a bidirectional relationship between insulin resistance and PMOS symptoms like hyperandrogenism (excess androgens) and ovulatory dysfunction. PMOS itself also increases risk of type 2 diabetes. This is just more evidence on how PMOS has reproductive, metabolic, and psychological impacts across the lifespan5.
How clearer terminology could improve diagnosis
When clinicians hear PCOS, they think "polycystic ovaries," and look for ovarian cysts and menstrual irregularities when diagnosing patients. When they hear "polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome," the diagnostic lens widens considerably.
This matters because many women with PMOS don't fit the narrow "classic" presentation. Some have regular periods. Other women are like me, and present with irregular menstrual cycles but don't have visible follicles on the ultrasound. However, symptoms like insulin resistance, elevated androgens, acne, hair changes, or metabolic markers point to the same underlying dysfunction.
The hope is that reframing the condition as metabolic and endocrine, instead of simply gynecological, will prompt earlier and more comprehensive screening. A woman presenting with unexplained weight gain, fatigue, and skin changes might now be evaluated for PMOS rather than having her symptoms dismissed or siloed into separate specialty visits.
What this means for you
If you have been diagnosed with PCOS (now PMOS), this name change validates what we have long known. This condition is not just about your ovaries. It's a whole-body condition that deserves whole-body care, including metabolic screening, cardiovascular risk assessment, and attention to mental health.
If you've suspected something was off but haven't gotten answers, the evolving understanding of PMOS may work in your favor. Consider asking your healthcare provider about comprehensive hormone and metabolic testing, not just an ultrasound. If you're navigating a potential diagnosis, understanding the differences between PMOS and other conditions like endometriosis can help you advocate for yourself.
And if you're looking for ways to support your body while working with your healthcare team, evidence-based lifestyle approaches to hormone balance can be a helpful complement to medical care.
The takeaway
The renaming of PCOS to PMOS, polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome, reflects decades of research showing this condition extends far beyond the ovaries. For me and the millions of women affected by this condition worldwide, this validates ripple affects of the diagnosis that extend far beyond reproductive and gynecological health. Hopefully, the new terminology will lead to earlier diagnosis, more comprehensive care, and better recognition of the metabolic and hormonal factors that shape women's health.