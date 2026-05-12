Not everyone is lucky enough to have a provider that will go that extra mile, which is why the medical community has been pushing for a PCOS rebrand. After a global consensus process with input over 14,000 survey responses, and input from 56 organizations worldwide, PCOS is now PMOS1 : polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome. The name change reflects a fundamental shift in how the medical community understands a condition that affects 170 million women worldwide.