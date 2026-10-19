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Women With PMOS Tried This Diet For 12 Weeks — Here's What Changed
When you're managing PMOS (polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome, formerly known as PCOS), figuring out what to eat can feel like a guessing game.
Weight changes, irregular periods, and insulin resistance can make the usual diet advice feel less straightforward. Could one eating pattern help address several of these concerns?
A recent study on a modified ketogenic diet explored this question in women with PMOS and obesity, tracking changes in their metabolic and reproductive health over 12 weeks.
About the study
Traditional ketogenic diets restrict carbohydrates and rely more heavily on fat for energy. Researchers tested a modified version that combined carb restriction with traditional Eastern dietary principles, emphasizing whole foods.
The study followed 55 women with PMOS and a body mass index (BMI) of 28 or higher for 12 weeks.
After gradually adjusting to the diet, the women ate fats such as olive and camellia oil, protein from foods like fish, shrimp, soy, and eggs, and at least 25 grams of fiber daily from vegetables and other whole foods.
Researchers measured changes in body composition, blood sugar regulation, blood fats, reproductive hormones, and menstrual symptoms.
RELATED READ: Follow This Guide To Get 30+ Grams Of Fiber Daily
Weight, insulin resistance & hormones all shifted
The women lost more than 10% of their body weight on average, including visceral fat stored deep in the abdomen around internal organs.
Insulin resistance, which makes it harder for the body to use insulin effectively to control blood sugar, dropped by nearly half. Triglycerides (a type of fat in the blood) also decreased substantially, while certain liver enzymes improved.
Reproductive markers shifted, too. Total testosterone fell by more than a third, while luteinizing hormone (LH), which helps regulate ovulation, dropped by more than half.
Participants also reported more regular menstrual cycles and far fewer painful periods.
But weight loss came with a trade-off. On average, the women also lost about 3.5 pounds of skeletal muscle alongside the fat.
Why muscle deserves a place in the conversation
Muscle helps your body use glucose from the bloodstream, making it important for blood sugar control and long-term metabolic health.
Losing muscle during weight loss can work against those goals, particularly for people managing insulin resistance.
The researchers noted that the diet wasn't paired with structured strength training. Combining adequate protein with resistance exercise may help preserve muscle during weight loss, although this study didn't test that approach.
The findings also need context.
Only 55 women took part, the intervention lasted 12 weeks, and there was no comparison group following a different diet. Researchers can't establish that the diet alone caused the improvements or whether they would last.
How to support metabolic health without strict carb restriction
You don't need to follow a ketogenic diet to support metabolic health. These habits can help you focus on blood sugar regulation while protecting muscle:
- Build balanced meals: Include fiber-rich vegetables, protein such as fish, eggs, or soy, and unsaturated fats from foods like olive oil and nuts.
- Make strength training part of your week: Resistance exercise helps maintain muscle, including during weight loss.
- Get enough protein: Include a protein source at meals to support muscle maintenance and recovery.
- Get personalized guidance: If you're considering a restrictive eating plan, consult a health care professional or registered dietitian to check that it meets your nutritional needs and to monitor relevant health markers.
The takeaway
This modified keto plan was linked to meaningful changes in weight, insulin resistance, and reproductive health, but participants lost muscle along the way.
If you're working on your weight with PMOS, look for an approach that supports your hormones and metabolism while keeping your body strong.