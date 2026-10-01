Age of first period: 13

Age of diagnosis: 26





"While there's a lot of information about PMOS out there now, getting the diagnosis is really hard. It took me a decade because it was the perfect storm at the time. I had different types of symptoms and I knew something was off. But because doctors are so diagnostic with criteria, people get delayed diagnosis. People need to talk more about how to advocate for yourself in the medical space.”





Varsha’s heavy, irregular periods made her suspect she had PMOS starting at age 16, but doctors dismissed her because she didn’t present with many of the classic physical symptoms. After noticing substantial hair shedding,which doctors also dismissed because, like many South Asian women, she still had thick hair, she pushed for a hormonal panel that showed elevated androgens and she was officially diagnosed with PMOS at 26. She considers the diagnosis her wake-up call to change her lifestyle. She reduced the intensity of her workouts to prevent her cortisol from spiking and began lifting instead. In terms of nutrition, she began meal-prepping to keep her diet more consistent, which included an increase in her protein and omega-3 intake. She recently gave birth to a healthy baby boy, whom she conceived naturally with help from the Inito fertility tracker. She has also become a public advocate for PMOS awareness, specifically within the South Asian community.