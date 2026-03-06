Study Finds Intensity & Timing Of Physical Activity Impact Insulin Sensitivity
When it comes to movement, everyone seems to have their own routine that works best for them—some people like to boost their endorphins with a sunrise run, while others prefer a restorative yoga practice to wind down their day.
Obviously, different types of exercise can have various benefits. Finding a fitness routine that increases your physical activity, supports your health goals, and brings you joy is key.
If your personal goal is to reduce insulin resistance (which can help you maintain a healthy weight), a study from Diabetologia1 reveals that moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA) in the afternoon or evening is the best way to do just that.
The study design
Curious whether timing of physical activity had an impact on insulin resistance, researchers assessed sedentary time, breaks in sedentary time, intensity of physical activity, and liver fat content in 755 middle-aged women and men from the Netherlands Epidemiology of Obesity (NEO) study.
Participants were sorted into four different groups based on the time of day they were most active:
- Morning (6 a.m. to noon)
- Afternoon (noon to 6 p.m.)
- Evening (6 p.m. to midnight)
- Evenly distributed MVPA throughout the day
How physical activity affects insulin resistance
The study found that both total physical activity (we're talking the moderate to vigorous kind) and timing of physical activity reduced insulin resistance (but not liver fat content).
However, working out in the afternoon and evening reduced insulin resistance up to 25% when compared to evenly distributed physical activity throughout the day.
Interestingly, light physical activity, a lower amount of sedentary time, and more breaks in sedentary time did not show a reduction in liver fat content or insulin resistance.
The takeaway
The results of this study suggest that timing and intensity of physical activity are the most important factors when attempting to reduce insulin resistance. Specifically, partaking in moderate to vigorous physical activity in the afternoon or evening is the most effective way to reduce insulin resistance.
