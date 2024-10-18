5:19 a.m.: Wake up. My alarm is set for 5:30 a.m. but it hasn't gone off yet. I quietly lie there to observe how I feel: rested. My next thoughts were about if my daughter was well enough to go to school. I responded with, "There's nothing I can do about it, said a quiet thank you Lord, and give you my cares." I got up and did some stretches to get my circulation going.