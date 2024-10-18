Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Why Setting Strong Boundaries Is Part Of This Sleep-Focused MD's Nightly Routine

Funke Afolabi-Brown, M.D.
Funke Afolabi-Brown, M.D.
October 18, 2024
Dr. Funke Afolabi-Brown is a triple-board-certified sleep medicine physician passionate about helping people discover the gift of sleep as a superpower. Dr. Brown is a speaker, coach, educator, writer, and the founder of RestfulSleepMD.
Image by Kristin Ellis x mbg creative / Stocksy
October 18, 2024
Our sleep series, The Wind Down, provides a minute-by-minute peek into the wind-down routines that get well-being experts ready for bed. Today, we're relaxing with sleep medicine physician Funke Afolabi-Brown, M.D., who was able to overcome insomnia by setting strict boundaries around bedtime.

From the time I was in medical school, I've struggled with sleep issues. Back then, I had a combination of sleep deprivation and insomnia. Things got worse when I had kids, lost my parents, and became an attending physician. My relationship with sleep changed when I was able to fully connect its link to my anxiety and burnout. I started prioritizing my sleep and using self-taught cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia, and I was able to get back on track.

In the process, it was important for me to set boundaries with work, friends, and family and learn to say no. (This was hard for me as a recovering people pleaser, but the realization that I was the best version of myself when I slept well helped.)

Don't get me wrong—I still have rough nights here and there, but I have been able to work through them without allowing things to spiral.

My experience with years of sleep issues was part of what motivated me to get additional training as a sleep physician. It's become one of my greatest missions to use my personal experiences and my understanding of the science of sleep to help others (especially busy moms!) prioritize sleep. 

Now, my best night's sleep definitely comes after a day of increased physical activity, particularly when I've spent a fair amount of time outdoors. Two things that get in my way of good quality sleep are stress or anxiety as well as inactivity. 

sleep stats written over line gradient
  • Average hours I sleep a night: 7 hours 
  • Ideal bedtime: 10 p.m.
  • Ideal wake-up time: 5.30 a.m. 
  • Nightstand essentials: Sleep mask, journal, blue-light-blocking glasses, and a glass of water 
  • Favorite place I've ever slept: My reclining chair in my living room 
  • Sleep bad habit: Eating late, especially after a busy day! It catches up to me and causes restless sleep 
  • Caffeine consumption: Usually I drink a 10-oz cup of coffee at around 8 a.m. 
  • How I track my sleep: I use my Apple Watch to observe trends, just out of curiosity. Nothing too crazy.
  • The last product or habit that changed my sleep for the better: Setting boundaries by not taking phone calls or texts after 9.30 p.m. 
  • The first thing I do when I wake up: Pay attention to the first thoughts that come up, and then I do a quick stretch before starting my morning routine 
my sleep routine written over gradient

8:50 p.m.: It's a Thursday night. We just finished our family time with the kids (we read and talked about our days). I finish up some leftover work and update my next day's to-do list. 

9 p.m.: My reminder goes off on my phone to wind down in case I decided to sneak in any additional work! I respond to posts on social media, texts, and any final calls. Scheduling limited time to do this has been life-changing when it comes to setting boundaries! 

9:10 p.m.: I grab a glass of water, turn on the dishwasher, and head upstairs. I pop into the kids' rooms to make sure they are asleep and their phones are charging in the charging station. I bring out my scrubs for clinic the next day! 

9:15 p.m.: I start my routine by brushing my teeth, taking a nice hot shower, and doing my skin care routine. 

9:30 p.m.: I become inaccessible to the world, except for close family members and those on my VIP list (in case there's an emergency!). I'm sitting in my recliner in the bedroom near a dim lamp, and my blue-light-blocking glasses are on. I usually have a real book but sometimes I do use my Kindle. Today I'm reading The Pumpkin Plan.  

9:50 p.m.: Pray, meditate, and journal on gratitude. If I have a lot more on my mind, I may need to extend this a little longer. This practice really helps me offload any worrisome thoughts lingering in my mind before bed. 

10:05 p.m.: Get into bed, put my sleep mask on, tuck myself under the covers, kiss my hubby, and out I go. He tells me I'm asleep within minutes.

5:19 a.m.: Wake up. My alarm is set for 5:30 a.m. but it hasn't gone off yet. I quietly lie there to observe how I feel: rested. My next thoughts were about if my daughter was well enough to go to school. I responded with, "There's nothing I can do about it, said a quiet thank you Lord, and give you my cares." I got up and did some stretches to get my circulation going. 

I probably should have gone to bed about 10 minutes early since I fell asleep within minutes with my head hitting the pillow. I'll try that tonight and wrap up my reading a little earlier. 

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

