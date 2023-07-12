I'm An RD & This Is When I Eat Dinner To Ensure A+ Sleep

9 p.m.: I’ve settled both my kids into bed. They may or may not have fallen asleep.

9:15 p.m.: I usually catch up on emails, make my to-do lists for the next day, meal plan, and complete my online grocery orders.

10 p.m.: I wrap up these tasks, fill up my water bottle, brush my teeth, and either read or watch an episode of something on my watch list for a few minutes.

10:15 p.m.: Most nights, I spend 10 minutes foam rolling my upper back to release any tension from the day as well as my IT band and front quads to increase blood flow.

10:25 p.m.: I grab my foot cream, massage my feet, then put on my grip socks to wear to bed (a new add-on in my late 30s!)

10:35 p.m.: I usually turn off all lights and all screens

10:45 p.m.: Sometimes, I have to use the bathroom once more

10:50 p.m.: I pretty much fall asleep within a few minutes

7:15 a.m.: Wake up. I usually wake up to use the bathroom once or sometimes twice, but many days I sleep right through the night (unless my little one comes in the middle of the night) and wake up when my body starts feeling some movement.