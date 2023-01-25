Skip to content
The Supplement Will Cole Swears By For Cognitive Performance & Longevity

January 25, 2023
Image by Ivan Andrianov / Stocksy
More people are dealing with cognitive function and mental health challenges today than ever before. “There are a ton of brain concerns in our modern society,” says functional medicine expert Will Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.

“These cognitive health and mental well-being issues span everything from attention span and memory to executive function, stress, and mood balance.”

As our knowledge of neuroscience advances, it’s becoming clear that the best way to promote brain longevity is by implementing a holistic and proactive approach that incorporates nutritional strategies and lifestyle habits that deliver brain support.

That’s why Cole utilizes mindbodygreen’s brain guard+ to help enhance his clients’ cognitive well-being.*

Why Will Cole trusts brain guard+.

“Part of my job is to optimize people’s brain health. One of my go-to tools within my functional medicine toolbox is, without a doubt, brain guard+ from mindbodygreen,”* Cole says.

"It’s a multidimensional nootropic blend and it’s been shown to improve cognitive performance (i.e., alertness and focus) and just overall improve brain power throughout your day,”* he explains.

This comprehensive formula is jam-packed with efficacious doses of evidence-based ingredients to support brain health:* 

The takeaway.

“Whether you’re 25 or 75, no matter who you are, it’s a good time to support your brain health,” Cole says. He’s right—it’s never too late (or too early) nurturing your cognitive health. 

If you’re looking to enhance your cognitive well-being and longevity, consider the nootropic supplement that neurologists, cognitive health scientists, and functional medicine experts trust: mindbodygreen’s brain guard+.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
