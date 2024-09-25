When we say your hair should be wet, we don't mean your whole head—just the baby hairs around your hairline. "The small strip of skin just before the hairline is often skipped while cleansing," organic esthetician and skin care educator Katie Sobelman shares with mbg. Why should you worry about cleansing this area? Well, lack of cleansing can lead to breakouts anywhere you have pores, the hairline very much included.