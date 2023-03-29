Just as you’d pick a moisturizer fit for your skin type and concerns, your conditioner should similarly match your hair type. But beyond the fact that curly, coily, wavy, and straight strands need different products, those prone to dryness or brittleness may need to fold in an extra step.

Below, discover one shower product you should have on-hand if you want healthier, more hydrated hair in the weeks to come. Plus, some A+ picks from mbg staffers.