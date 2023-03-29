Add This One Step To Your Routine For Healthier, More Hydrated Hair
Just as you’d pick a moisturizer fit for your skin type and concerns, your conditioner should similarly match your hair type. But beyond the fact that curly, coily, wavy, and straight strands need different products, those prone to dryness or brittleness may need to fold in an extra step.
Below, discover one shower product you should have on-hand if you want healthier, more hydrated hair in the weeks to come. Plus, some A+ picks from mbg staffers.
Why you should add a hair mask to your routine
The add-on? Hair masks. If you’re already regularly using a hair mask, great! If not, here are a few reasons you should try one out:
- Deep hydration: Hair masks are heavier and more hydrating than a classic conditioner. If your strands feel stringy or crisp, a hair mask will help bring them back to life.
- Enhance your natural shape: Those with wavy, curly, or coily hair will particularly benefit from hair masks. When your hair is adequately hydrated, your curl shape will look more defined and less frizzy when styled.
- Add shine: If your hair just lacks shine, that may be a sign it needs some nutrients. Hair masks are packed with nutrient-rich butters and oils and serve as a multivitamin for your hair.
- Get fewer tangles: For those who brush or comb their hair, increased tangles can be annoying. Not to mention, more tangles often leads to more breakage. To prevent that, use a hair mask and comb or brush your hair while in the shower for a tangle-free experience.
How to use them
Each hair mask will come with its unique instructions. But how often and how you use them will depend most on your hair’s current situation (breakage, frizz, etc.), your hair type, and how much time you have. Here are a few general tips:
- For color-treated hair: If you dye your hair every other month, then stick to monthly use of hair masks (at the very least), Bridgette Hill, certified trichologist, inventive colorist, and founder of Root Cause Scalp Analysisonce told mbg.
- For curly or coily hair: Curls and coils are more prone to dryness already. Hill recommends weekly use of hair masks, even if you only wash your hair once per week.
- For extra damaged hair: If your hair feels starved of moisture and continuously breaks off easily, then you may even want to swap your regular conditioner for a hair mask completely. If you suspect the product is causing buildup, then rotate in a lightweight formula and use the mask every other wash.
Now, you want to be sure that you aren't overwhelming your hair with too many protein-rich products, as that can lead to dry, brittle strands (it's a delicate balance; read up on protein overload here), so be sure to check your other products before adding a protein hair mask—if you see buzzwords like keratin, biotin, hydrolyzed quinoa, amino acids, bond-building, or silk protein on your hair care labels, that's a pretty good sign you're dealing with a protein treatment.
Want to baby your strands back to life? Here’s a carefully curated list of the best nourishing hair masks for each hair type and occasion, all mbg staffer approved.
The takeaway
If your hair looks dull or feels dehydrated, consider adding a hair mask to your routine. Rotate them in monthly, weekly, or use them every wash if your hair needs some serious T.L.C. For a deeper dive on cadence, check out these user tips.
