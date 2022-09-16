Even if you don't have über-dry skin, you may have experienced the following scenario: You try out a new body lotion and love how it feels. Your skin feels smooth and hydrated at first, but a few hours later, you're back to an ashy, flaky, or overall dehydrated texture.

This may be due to a little something derms call transepidermal water loss (TEWL for short). Here's one way to prevent that situation and get the most out of your body moisturizer.