Why You Should Eat For Your Heart No Matter How Young You Are

If you happen to have a family history of heart disease, you may be thinking that your genes are your destiny, and there isn't much you can do about your "dirty DNA." On the contrary: Studies have shown that we are more in control of our heart disease risk than previously thought. Our genetic blueprint is inherited from our parents; this information is stored in every cell of your body, and it is unchangeable. However, we can change the output of our genes by changing what we put into our system. Once we begin to understand and believe in the power of environmental influences on the very foundations of our existence, it becomes clear why diet is one of the most technologically advanced treatments we have in our armory against disease.

When you consume food, it "speaks" to your DNA, and this communication can either lead to an overall positive or negative outcome. By introducing colorful foods, nutrient-dense ingredients, and good-quality fats, we not only provide micronutrients and proteins for heart function, but we are also changing the messages transmitted via our DNA. This area of research gives us further mechanistic information about why particular diets like the Mediterranean diet are so cardio-protective, and I'm sure biomedical informatics will help tackle the complexity of this field.