Hibiscus tea has a gorgeous magenta color and a tangy, fruity taste—but its skin care benefits transcend its flavor profile.

First up: Hibiscus tea is super anti-inflammatory, thanks to its rich level of antioxidants1 , including vitamin C and beta-carotene2 . It also contains a specific anti-inflammatory plant pigment called anthocyanin1 (which is what gives the plant its pink-red hue). All of these antioxidants help neutralize free radicals in the skin, which are responsible for signs of photoaging, like sun spots and fine lines.

What's more, hibiscus is high in an antioxidant called myricetin. This compound suppresses collagenase, an enzyme that targets and degrades collagen. Your collagen levels naturally decline as you get older, but that myricetin antioxidant can help delay that process and keep your skin supple and taut. And because of the plant's vitamin C content, it can help boost your body's natural collagen production—let's not forget that vitamin C is downright necessary for collagen synthesis (aka, your body cannot properly produce collagen without the antioxidant).

Given these perks, it's no wonder many consider hibiscus tea "nature's collagen booster" for your skin. Not only does it help with your natural collagen production process, but it can actually slow down collagen degradation, too.