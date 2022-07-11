 Skip to content

Add This One Ingredient To Your Coffee — Some Call It "The Fountain Of Youth" 

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Image by Fly View Productions / Istock

July 11, 2022 — 10:04 AM

While some morning rituals can be more difficult to build and maintain, for many, a morning cup of joe doesn’t fall into that category. If you have a daily coffee routine, it's likely one of those steps you barely think twice about—no matter what your busy schedule has in store, you may always spare a few minutes to sip on your morning beverage of choice. That's exactly why experts recommend sneaking healthy hacks into your daily coffee routine; because this ritual is something that comes easily, why not get the most out of it?

There are tons of ways to supercharge your morning beverage, but if you're specifically looking for beauty-related benefits, here's your most comprehensive option.

Why you should add collagen to your morning coffee. 

A multi-faceted collagen supplement is the best way to boost your skin health from the inside out.* Not only can it help you maintain a youthful skin texture (it's been given the moniker Fountain of Youth for your skin), but it also supports your skin's health from multiple angles.*

You’ll want to look for hydrolyzed collagen peptides, as research shows these peptides can support skin elasticity, which is one factor that contributes to physical skin aging.* Another pro tip: To optimize collagen synthesis, you should look for vitamin C in your product, as your body cannot effectively produce collagen without vitamin C present.* This ingredient doubles as an antioxidant, which we know is A+ for fighting off free radicals that cause oxidative stress in the skin and lead to photoaging.* 

Next, you’ll want something that addresses internal skin hydration. in mbg's beauty & gut collagen+, we chose to incorporate hyaluronic acid for this exact reason.* Hyaluronic acid is a key molecule involved in skin moisture. In fact, 50% of the body's total HA is in the skin. But it's also present in every tissue and fluid in the body. So it’s safe to say that maintaining your body's hyaluronic acid levels is another key to achieving that youthful glow.* 

And finally, you'll want a powder formula that's not too grainy and is actually invisible when it comes to taste (unless, of course, you opt for a flavored option, in which case you should make sure the ingredients are clean and free of added sugars). No one likes gritty coffee, so we made sure our unflavored collagen powder remains undetectable in your beverage. We also have a rich chocolate option (via organic cocoa), in case you prefer a delicious morning mocha.

Essentially, mbg's cutting-edge collagen powder is an all-around beauty supplement that’s research-backed and easy to incorporate into your morning beverage. (Bonus: it’s sugar-free). 

The takeaway. 

If you already have your morning coffee ritual down, why not make the most of it? Adding in a comprehensive beauty supplement might be the perfect solution if you’re looking to keep your skin looking youthful without adding an entirely new step to your routine, but the benefits of this supplement go far beyond the skin—read more here.* 

 If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
