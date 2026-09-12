400K People Reveal A Surprising Clue To Your Stroke Risk
You may eat well, stay active, and feel healthy, but your body can still age differently from the number on your birth certificate.
That's where biological age comes in, and a new study1 of more than 400,000 people suggests it may offer important clues about stroke risk.
About the study
Researchers analyzed health data from three groups:
- More than 400,000 adults from a large UK health study
- More than 21,000 adults from a US national health survey
- 312 adults from China
To estimate biological age, researchers looked at nine blood markers linked to inflammation, blood sugar, kidney function, immune health, and blood cell health.
They combined those results with each person's actual age to calculate a biological-age estimate called PhenoAge.
The difference between a person's PhenoAge and their actual age is called PhenoAge acceleration. A positive score means the body appears biologically older than the person's chronological age.
Researchers also assessed diet quality using established scores based on foods such as fruits, vegetables, and fish, as well as processed and red meat intake.
A bigger biological age gap was linked to higher stroke risk
People whose bodies appeared older than their actual age had a higher risk of stroke. In the UK group, each additional year in this biological-age gap was linked to a 6% higher stroke risk over nearly 16 years.
This link was seen mainly with ischemic stroke, the most common type, which happens when a blood vessel to the brain becomes blocked. It was not seen with hemorrhagic stroke, which involves bleeding in the brain.
Diet did not explain much of the connection. After researchers accounted for diet quality, the link between an older biological age and stroke risk changed very little.
It's important not to read this as "diet doesn't matter." Healthier diets were associated with slower biological aging in the study, but biological age may also reflect several health factors that diet alone does not capture.
What biological age may be telling us
The blood markers used to calculate PhenoAge relate to several systems involved in long-term health, including inflammation, blood sugar regulation, kidney function, and immune health.
Looking at these markers together may capture changes that aren't explained by diet alone.
The researchers also found that the association between faster biological aging and stroke was stronger among adults 60 and older, people with a history of smoking, those who reported unusually long sleep durations, and people with lower incomes.
These findings don't prove that faster biological aging causes stroke.
They do suggest that it could be a useful signal to consider alongside established stroke risk factors.
Looking beyond your diet
This study doesn't mean you need to start chasing a younger biological-age score. There also isn't enough evidence to suggest that changing one blood marker will prevent a stroke.
Instead, use the findings as a reminder to check the health factors that influence stroke risk and biological aging. A few practical steps can help:
- Know your numbers. Ask your healthcare provider to check your blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and kidney function, especially if you have a family history of stroke, diabetes, or heart disease.
- Take high blood pressure seriously. High blood pressure is one of the biggest risk factors for stroke, and it often has no symptoms. If you monitor it at home, keep a record and share unusual or consistently elevated readings with your doctor.
- Move regularly. Aim for a mix of moderate activity, such as brisk walking, and strength training. If you sit for long periods, take short movement breaks throughout the day.
- If you smoke, get support to quit. Smoking can damage blood vessels and increase stroke risk. A healthcare professional can help you choose medications, counseling, or a quit plan that fits your needs.
- Protect your sleep. Try to keep a consistent sleep schedule and talk with a healthcare provider if you regularly sleep unusually long hours, wake feeling unrefreshed, or suspect sleep apnea.
- Manage conditions that affect metabolism and inflammation. If you have diabetes, high cholesterol, kidney disease, or another chronic condition, follow your treatment plan and ask what changes would make the biggest difference.
- Focus on sustainable habits. Continue eating a nutrient-rich diet, but pair it with regular movement, stress support, adequate sleep, and routine preventive care.
You don't need a biological-age test to start. If you're concerned about your stroke risk or have risk factors that run in your family, bring the full picture to your doctor. You can also ask which bloodwork is worth prioritizing based on your health history and risk factors.
The takeaway
A person's biological age may offer another window into their stroke risk, beyond diet quality alone. Healthy eating still matters, but protecting your blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, sleep, kidney health, and smoking status may be just as important.