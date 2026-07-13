This Blood Test Could Predict Frailty 15 Years Before It Develops 

So, researchers analyzed health data from 402,850 adults in the UK Biobank. Participants were followed for a median of 15.6 years, during which researchers tracked new cases of frailty using the widely accepted Fried frailty phenotype, which assesses factors like grip strength, walking speed, physical activity, exhaustion, and unintentional weight loss. The team also examined a subset of nearly 13,000 participants with repeated blood tests to determine whether long-term exposure to higher RCII levels was linked to frailty risk.