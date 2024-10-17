I'm A Psychotherapist: If You Want A Healthy Relationship, Make Sure You Do This

Psychotherapist Ken Page, LCSW, agrees: "To give up the journey of self-discovery—at least some of which needs to occur during alone time—is to give up one of the richest dimensions of our lives. And our partnership will suffer, as we will," he recently told mbg. That said, dedicate time to exploring your own interests and getting to know yourself before investing in another person; this will help you maintain individuality in the relationship. Think of it like furnishing a home that's fully built rather than one that's half-finished—you can't move into a house with a wobbly foundation.