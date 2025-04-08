So if you do use a reverse osmosis water filter and you can never seem to quench your thirst? You might want to think about remineralizing your water. Of course, you can opt for OTC electrolyte replacements, but Cohen says a dash of Himalayan sea salt and a squeeze of lemon can also do the trick. "Not every single glass of water, but in a couple of those glasses do a pinch of [salt] with some lemon to replace some other minerals," she adds.