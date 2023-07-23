What supplements are right for you? Take our 90-second quiz

You’ll likely know whether or not you consumed alcohol the night before, but sometimes sodium-rich foods can sneak up on you. Most often, sodium-rich foods are present in processed snacks or meals, but you’ll occasionally find high amounts of sodium in products like soups, broths, sauces, and even canned or pickled vegetables.

Swelling can also signal dehydration, especially if you’ve consumed loads of salty food or alcohol. “Lack of proper hydration can cause your body to retain water, resulting in puffiness,” Anna Askari, M.D., family physician at One Medical, explains. “This can be exacerbated by alcohol or caffeine consumption, which dehydrate the body."

So while hydration is important all the time, it will be even more essential when paired with alcohol and higher salt intake.