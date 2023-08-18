Nauseous After A Workout? The Science Behind Why & What To Do

During exercise, muscle exertion creates heat. Sensing this, the body transfers heat to water, which is released as sweat that evaporates off of the body. But besides heat, sweat releases electrolytes2 like sodium, potassium, and chloride. If these all-important minerals aren't adequately replenished, imbalances like hyponatremia, or low blood sodium levels, can occur.

The most commonly depleted electrolyte, according to registered dietitian and sports nutritionist Marie Spano, MS, RD, is sodium. “It is not common to have low levels of other electrolytes in the blood,” Spano says. Too low sodium levels (or any electrolyte levels, for that matter) are more likely with intense exercise in hot and humid environments2 .

While drinking enough water is key to overall health, overdoing it can further exacerbate a sodium imbalance. During extended periods of exercise, drinking too much of any low-sodium beverage can dilute your body’s electrolyte stores and increase your risk of hyponatremia, Spano says.

Besides nausea, hyponatremia can cause headaches3 , weakness, fatigue, confusion, muscle aches, twitching, cramps, vomiting, and even delerium.

That said, Spano points out that the average person probably doesn’t need to worry about hyponatremia unless they’re working out for an extended period or outside. If you’re hitting an air-conditioned gym for 30 minutes or less, you probably don’t need to be pounding sports drinks. But longer bouts of exercise in hot climates put you at risk.

Spano says hyponatremia is often seen in people running marathons, doing construction work in the heat, or training for a sport in heavy gear, like football pads.