The misconception lies in which electrolytes most people need more of and the best sources.

“Though many Americans fall short on two key electrolytes, calcium, and potassium, it is best to get these from food,” Moon adds. You can find these electrolytes in leafy green vegetables and plenty of fruits, she notes.

Interestingly, Moon says, the primary electrolyte marketed for hydration via processed electrolyte beverages is sodium, which most people get enough of.

“On average, American adults already consume about 150% of the recommended maximum amount of sodium: 3400 mg compared to the recommended 2300 mg max per day,” she explains.

So if you want to drink an electrolyte-rich beverage daily, make sure it’s more than just a sodium boost and includes both calcium and potassium too.