I'm a sucker for a good review, and mbg's sleep support+ had tons of them—everyone was raving about how the product helped them sleep soundly, wake up feeling refreshed, and transition off of melatonin for good.* So almost nine months ago, I decided to give it a go.

The first thing I noticed was how seamlessly I was able to wind down for bed* (which is rare coming off of a 12-hour shift in the critical care unit). Once my mind and my body were calm, it became easy for me to drift into sleep—and actually stay asleep.*

Typically, the bright lights and noise of the New York City streets would wake me up, but I found myself sleeping through all of it.* Best of all: I woke up feeling truly rested and rejuvenated—ready for my next shift.*

As a nurse, it's important for me to get at least eight hours of sleep to provide the best possible care for both myself and my patients. When taking sleep support+, I trust that I'll always get quality rest, no matter the time of day.*