I'm A Hormone Expert: This Is The One Food I Recommend For Your 40s & 50s

Allow us to emphasize: You can eat sweet potatoes at any age—and if you can digest grains with no qualms whatsoever, we're not going to stop you! In fact, whole grains (like brown rice, quinoa, and buckwheat) are wonderful for keeping you full and satiated. But if you do have trouble with digestion as your hormone levels drop off, Romm says starchy sweet potatoes may be able to help you along the way.