Wanting To Build Strength? Don't Skip These 2 Science-Backed Practices

Ailsa Cowell
Ailsa Cowell
June 30, 2025
By Ailsa Cowell
Ailsa Cowell is the Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She holds a M.S. in Human Nutrition from the University of Bridgeport and a B.S. in Environmental Studies and Sustainability from Northern Arizona University.
June 30, 2025

This article is from our fitness-forward newsletter, mbg moves, your go-to for all things movement, with the latest research in exercise science, expert Q&As, free workouts, and recipes to fuel an active life (think protein). For access to our latest editions as soon as they drop, you can subscribe right here.

While I enjoy the afterburn of intense workouts, I often need to remember the benefits of slowing down. This week's newsletter offers inspiration for balancing your exercise routine, along with some top-notch editor's picks and dietitian-approved recipes to fuel your active lifestyle.

Stability & stretching support strength

Strength is the cornerstone of health aging, but it doesn’t exist in a silo. If you’re used to pushing hard all the time, mobility, stretching, and balance training might feel a little too “slow.” Trust me, though—they each play a unique role in optimizing performance and reducing injury risk (and they get more critical as we age). Studies consistently show that these elements can improve movement efficiency, joint health, and overall stability:

Verdict? It’s worth the hype. Incorporating mobility, stretching, and balance work into your training routine is a science-backed strategy for safer, more effective workouts.

Dishing it out

Today’s Top 3

When you train regularly, you can feel the difference in your body. But I often wonder how movement—along with sleep, nutrition, and other well-being practices—are impacting my longevity long-term.

That’s why I’m a huge fan of using wearables. These devices give important insights on a variety of longevity stats to help you see how everyday changes impact your well-being.

What I track:

  • Lifespan: WHOOP’s newest device uses max heart rate, VO2 max, daily steps, lean body mass, sleep, and time spent in Zone 1-3 and 4-5 to estimate your average lifespan—so you can see how your daily workouts impact your longevity.
  • Steps, Sleep, & Blood Sugar: Oura’s newest design is their best activity tracker yet! The new release tracks closer to other fitness devices (like WHOOP!) and I’m a huge fan of the new Stelo integration for blood sugar monitoring.
  • Running, Swimming, & More: The Venu 2 has more than 30 built-in sports apps to support a variety of activities—including GPS for runners. When movement is your top focus, Garmin is a budget-friendly pick.

Braelyn Wood, deputy commerce editor

Full-Body Balance & Strength

This quick 12-minute workout helps you home in on balance and strength, two key areas of functional fitness to keep you pushing your limits year after year. Add it to your daily workout routine and feel free to pick up heavier weights for a bigger burn.

