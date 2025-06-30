Advertisement
Wanting To Build Strength? Don't Skip These 2 Science-Backed Practices
While I enjoy the afterburn of intense workouts, I often need to remember the benefits of slowing down. This week's newsletter offers inspiration for balancing your exercise routine, along with some top-notch editor's picks and dietitian-approved recipes to fuel your active lifestyle.
Stability & stretching support strength
Strength is the cornerstone of health aging, but it doesn’t exist in a silo. If you’re used to pushing hard all the time, mobility, stretching, and balance training might feel a little too “slow.” Trust me, though—they each play a unique role in optimizing performance and reducing injury risk (and they get more critical as we age). Studies consistently show that these elements can improve movement efficiency, joint health, and overall stability:
- Stretching and mobility exercises increase joint range of motion and muscle flexibility, which can help prevent strains, joint pain, and overuse injuries.
- One study found1 that a structured stretching intervention resulted in a 66% reduction in muscle and tendon injuries and a 67% reduction in muscle strains and low back muscle injuries compared to the control group.
- Regular balance exercises improve neuromuscular control and joint stability. One meta-analysis found that balance training alone can reduce ankle injury risk by up to 42% in athletes.2
- Balance training has also been found to enhance physical fitness and performance in athletes, showing up as improved balance, power, agility, and stability.
Verdict? It’s worth the hype. Incorporating mobility, stretching, and balance work into your training routine is a science-backed strategy for safer, more effective workouts.
Full-Body Balance & Strength
This quick 12-minute workout helps you home in on balance and strength, two key areas of functional fitness to keep you pushing your limits year after year. Add it to your daily workout routine and feel free to pick up heavier weights for a bigger burn.
