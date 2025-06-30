Wanting To Build Strength? Don't Skip These 2 Science-Backed Practices

Stability & stretching support strength

Strength is the cornerstone of health aging, but it doesn’t exist in a silo. If you’re used to pushing hard all the time, mobility, stretching, and balance training might feel a little too “slow.” Trust me, though—they each play a unique role in optimizing performance and reducing injury risk (and they get more critical as we age). Studies consistently show that these elements can improve movement efficiency, joint health, and overall stability: