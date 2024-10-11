Advertisement
High-Protein Dinner Alert: One-Pot Roast Chicken With Herby Veggies
Colder nights call for warm, hearty meals, and this One-Pot Chicken with Herby Veggies from A Couple Cooks new cookbook A Couple Cooks: 100 Recipes to Cook Together outdoes itself in flavor and ease.
This is a great meal to get your protein, fiber, and aromatic antioxidant-rich herbs all in one dish.
One-Pot Roast Chicken with Herby Veggies
This foolproof method for roasting chicken will become your go-to for Sunday dinners, special occasions, and holiday celebrations. It makes a succulent, juicy bird, with a layer of veggies cooked underneath that absorb all of its delicious juices. You’ll never need another method! Many roast chicken recipes come out dry or underseasoned. Here you’ll rub salt and spices over and under theskin, tucking in a few pats of butter for rich, moist flesh. The irresistible flavor will have you singing its praises.
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1½ Tbsp plus ¾ tsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 whole chicken (4 to 5 lb [1.8 to 2.3 kg]), thawed if frozen
- 3 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 Tbsp salted butter, cut into 4 thin pats
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 yellow onion, sliced
- 1 red onion, sliced
- 2 lb [910 g] baby or fingerling potatoes (slice fingerlings in half)
- 4 medium carrots, peeled and sliced into rounds
- 2 celery ribs, sliced
- 4 garlic cloves, smashed
- ½ Tbsp dried oregano
- ½ Tbsp dried thyme
- ½ Tbsp dried tarragon or rosemary
- 2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
Method
- Set the chicken on a cutting board and pat it dry with a paper towel. Rub it with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Generously sprinkle the salt mixture over all sides of the chicken and rub it around the surface. Use your fingers to lift the skin from the chicken breast and the edge of the drumsticks and season under the skin as well. Tuck the pats of butter under the skin.
- Use one piece of kitchen twine to tie the legs together with a knot. Wrap a second piece of twine around the other end of the chicken and tie another knot to secure the wings to the body (see Tips). Top the chicken with a few grinds of black pepper. Allow the chicken to rest on the cutting board for 15 minutes while preparing the vegetables.
- Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil to a large ovenproof skillet (see Tips) and heat over medium-high heat. Add the onions, potatoes, carrots, celery, and garlic and sprinkle with the oregano, thyme, tarragon, and the remaining ¾teaspoon kosher salt. Cook until the onions are tender, stirring frequently, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the balsamic vinegar.
- Place the chicken on top of the vegetables. Roast for 55 minutes, then check the temperature and continue roasting until cooked through, 10 to 15 minutes. The internal temperature should read 170° to 175°F [77° to 80°C] at the thighs and 155° to 165°F [68°to 74°C] at the breast.
- Gently tip the chicken to let the juices run out into the pan. Allow the chicken to rest on a cutting board for 10 to 15 minutes before carving. Toss the vegetables with the chicken juices before serving.
Tips
Don’t have an ovenproof skillet? Sauté the vegetables in your largest skillet, then transfer them to a rimmed baking sheet or roasting pan and place the chicken on top.
This method for tying the chicken is easy to master, but you can skip it in a pinch. Tying simply helps the chicken keep its shape and cook evenly.
If you haven’t carved a chicken before, watch a video online. Learning several simple slicing techniques will result in a beautifully plated platter of chicken.
Once the meat has been stripped from the bones, don’t toss them! It’s easy to transform them into a deeply flavorful broth that you can use for soups or stews or just sip on its own. Simply place the bones in a pot and cover with water, add 1 to 2 teaspoons of salt, and throw in some sliced onion and celery if you have it. Simmer for 1 to 2 hours. Strain out any solids—and get ready to be blown away by how good homemade chicken broth can be.
Leftovers will keep, refrigerated, for up to 3 days.
