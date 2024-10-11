Once the meat has been stripped from the bones, don’t toss them! It’s easy to transform them into a deeply flavorful broth that you can use for soups or stews or just sip on its own. Simply place the bones in a pot and cover with water, add 1 to 2 teaspoons of salt, and throw in some sliced onion and celery if you have it. Simmer for 1 to 2 hours. Strain out any solids—and get ready to be blown away by how good homemade chicken broth can be.