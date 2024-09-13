Advertisement
This Light & Fluffy Baked Omelet Is The Perfect Easy Sunday Brunch
For an alternative take on a classic omelet, this baked option is like a fluffier frittata and so much easier to make than what you might think.
From Michelle McKenzie's new kitchen tome The Modern Larder, it takes what I thought I knew about making a perfect omelet and completely changes it—making me realize I've been working far too hard.
"Make it a biggish meal by serving it with bread, lavash, toast, or steamed rice; or daal, pickles, and a green salad," McKenzie advises. "It is best eaten warm from the oven while the omelet is still custardy in the center." She also shares that, if you have leftovers, the cold slices make a nice base for a sandwich with labneh, herbs, and tomato.
Baked Omelet With Yogurt & Fresh Turmeric
Makes 3 to 4 servings
Ingredients
- 8 medium or large eggs
- ¼ cup plain yogurt, preferably full-fat Greek or sheep's milk, plus more to serve
- ½ teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1½ tablespoons ghee
- 2 teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger (use a Microplane for best results)
- 2 teaspoons finely grated fresh turmeric (use a Microplane for best results)
- 1 garlic clove, finely grated (optional)
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds, toasted and ground with a mortar and pestle or spice grinder
- ½ cup cilantro, whole leaves and tender stems
- Thinly sliced scallions, white and light-green parts, to serve (optional)
- Thinly sliced green chile (such as serrano), to serve (optional)
- Flaky sea salt
Method
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Whisk the eggs with the yogurt and sea salt until just combined; set aside. Heat the ghee in a large ovenproof frying pan over medium-high heat and add the ginger, turmeric, garlic, and cumin. Sauté for 1 to 2 minutes; don’t let the cumin burn or garlic brown.
- Adjust the heat to low, add the eggs, and stir until they just start to scramble, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to the oven and bake, uncovered, until just set, 4 to 5 minutes; or cooked to your liking (I like them soft and wet in the center).
- Dollop with yogurt (or serve a bowl alongside) and shower with cilantro, scallions (if using), a few sliced chiles (if using), and flaky sea salt. Serve at once.
Excerpted from The Modern Larder by Michelle McKenzie (Roost Books).
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD