Oh, Sagittarius, is there anything you can't do? Your fiery and adventurous nature gives you the stamina that other signs could only dream of—but everyone has their limit, and yes, even you are susceptible to burnout.

According to projections from mbg's resident astrologers, the AstroTwins, 2021 will offer you plenty of interesting opportunities, projects, and people. And after what was likely a boring and restless 2020 for you, it's natural to want to do it all this year.

However, without the structure to support yourself, you may find your flame quickly dimming.