Affirmations are positive and empowering words of encouragement. The idea is that when you repeat these affirmations to yourself regularly—even if you don't necessarily believe them to be true at first—it can help you overcome negativity and start to take the steps to bring them into reality. Research shows that self-affirmations can activate the brain's reward centers and help ladder up to lasting behavior change.

Of course, there's something different in store for everyone in the coming year, but depending on your astrological sign, certain themes will likely be present. So, here's an affirmation for every sign, based on mbg's resident astrologists, the Astrotwins' predictions for 2021.