In previous research, assistant professor of anthropology at UConn, Dimitris Xygalatas Ph.D., found that anxiety made people's behavior more ritualized and structured. To take these findings further, his team studied whether performing rituals did anything to affect participants' anxiety in turn.

First, they asked subjects to come up with a natural disaster plan, which induced feelings of anxiety and unease. Then, half the group participated in a religious ritual at a temple while the other half was instructed to sit and relax.

Both groups definitely felt the stress of coming up with a disaster plan—but those who took part in the ritual were able to "shake it off" better, so to speak. After measuring heart rate, researchers concluded that first group had a greater reduction in stress than the group who hadn't performed any rituals.