So, how do they become enlarged? There are two factors. The first cause has to do with sebum overproduction and usually affects those in their tweens, teens, and twenties (although folks of any age can experience oily skin.) As Shah explains, “sebaceous glands dump oil into your pores from underneath. And as your pores start to fill up with oil, makeup, and skin cells that are sloughing off into the pore—so they start to dilate because they're filling up,” he says.