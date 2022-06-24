If You Have Itchy Skin, Make Sure You’re Getting Enough Of This Ingredient

Oats have major skin care benefits—some people even swear by soaking in a lukewarm bath steeped with oats. But if you don’t feel like brewing an oatmeal bath, using oat oil-infused products can give you a lot of bang for your buck.

How so? Well, oat oil is extracted from the highly nutritious seed kernels of the Avena sativa or oat plant, which means it has a remarkably high lipid content. "The lipid component of colloidal oatmeal is oat oil," says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., about the ingredient, so by extracting the nutrient-rich oil, you're getting the most out of its fatty acid content.

And fatty acids are beloved skin care heroes, especially for those who have a weakened lipid barrier (people with itchy skin typically do). Oat oil is particularly high in linoleic acid, a fatty acid that “helps regulate and promote healthy functioning of the skin barrier," adds board-certified dermatologist Tiffany Jow Libby, M.D. In other words: Slathering on oat oil can be just as powerful as sinking into an anti-inflammatory oatmeal bath. Just, you know, way less work.