Don't Skip This Skincare Step If You Want Hydrated Skin & An Allover Glow
The road to glowing, vibrant skin is a long and winding one. Sure, scores of antioxidants can help you secure a brighter complexion (niacinamide! Azelaic Acid! Vitamins C and E!) and a good exfoliating regimen can pull a ton of weight, but a few sneaky mistakes can work against all your efforts. Like, say, using a too-light moisturizer. Or worse—none at all.
Say it with us now: If you don’t aptly hydrate your skin, no exfoliator or brightening serum is going to give you luminescent skin long-term. Here’s exactly what you may be missing:
Why moisturized skin looks much brighter.
Dry skin appears duller, full stop. That’s why Corey L. Hartman, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and a partner for the brand Bio-Oil, recommends immediately following any cleansing or exfoliating steps in your skin care routine with a good moisturizer. "When skin is moisturized, it also reflects light, making it instantly appear more glowing,” he once shared with mbg. You want to nurture your skin barrier so that it appears supple and strong—which goes hand-in-hand with brightness.
postbiotic body lotion
Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli
That said, take the time to hydrate your skin, both internally and externally. When it comes to topicals, seek moisturizers that contain lipids, antioxidants, and biotic ingredients—the trifecta for a vibrant complexion—both for your face and body. (Because who doesn’t want an allover glow?) We love lipids like botanical oils—oat, moringa seed, and jojoba come to mind, as they are full of skin-supporting fatty acids. All of these can be found in mindbodygreen’s postbiotic body lotion, along with antioxidants like CoQ10 and a fruit complex to buffer the skin against the effects of environmental stressors and free radicals. CoQ10, for what it’s worth, also helps skin cells literally act younger (which, in turn, helps them reflect more light).
Then there’s the innovative and highly-selective pre- and postbiotic combo to nurture your skin microbiome, which improves epidermal framework and soothes inflammation—so your skin looks and feels smooth, supple, and vibrant. Your skin will eagerly drink up the rich formula and look much brighter and healthier—take it from the glowing reviews.
The takeaway.
If your skin appears dull and flaky, make sure you’re not skimping on moisture. A strong, hydrated barrier can help you unlock glowing skin, so find a moisturizer you adore and slather on. We may be partial, but mbg’s postbiotic body lotion truly ticks all the boxes and includes some impressive brightening actives.
