That said, take the time to hydrate your skin, both internally and externally. When it comes to topicals, seek moisturizers that contain lipids, antioxidants, and biotic ingredients—the trifecta for a vibrant complexion—both for your face and body. (Because who doesn’t want an allover glow?) We love lipids like botanical oils—oat, moringa seed, and jojoba come to mind, as they are full of skin-supporting fatty acids. All of these can be found in mindbodygreen’s postbiotic body lotion, along with antioxidants like CoQ10 and a fruit complex to buffer the skin against the effects of environmental stressors and free radicals. CoQ10, for what it’s worth, also helps skin cells literally act younger (which, in turn, helps them reflect more light).

Then there’s the innovative and highly-selective pre- and postbiotic combo to nurture your skin microbiome, which improves epidermal framework and soothes inflammation—so your skin looks and feels smooth, supple, and vibrant. Your skin will eagerly drink up the rich formula and look much brighter and healthier—take it from the glowing reviews.