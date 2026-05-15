Why Everyone Should Be Tracking Testosterone After 30 (Yes, Women Too!)

Testosterone begins quietly declining in your 30s, dropping 1 to 3% per year in both men and women. You might not notice it at first. Maybe you chalk up the fatigue to a demanding career, the slower recovery to getting older, the brain fog to stress. But this hormonal shift is one of the earliest and most overlooked drivers of biological aging, says Florence Comite, M.D., an endocrinologist, precision medicine expert, and author of Invincible