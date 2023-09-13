Exfoliation is the act of removing excess dead skin cells from the skin’s surface, the stratum corneum. Given KP is caused by dead skin cell buildup, in theory, this sounds like a simple solution, no? And it is true that exfoliation can be hugely beneficial for smoothing skin texture, declogging pores, and removing buildup.

The problem arises when the exfoliation is too harsh or too frequent. Over-exfoliation or aggressive exfoliation can trigger irritation. This is because if you remove too much of the stratum corneum, it actually comprises the skin barrier. This damage, although completely unintentional, causes the skin to enter an inflamed state—thereby worsening the KP and any other inflammatory skin conditions.

According to derms, it’s vital to find that exfoliation sweet spot—and when in doubt, error on the side of caution.

"The most important tip is that 'less is more.' You want to exfoliate just enough to increase cell turnover and reveal fresh new skin," says Ife Rodney, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Eternal Dermatology about how often you should exfoliate. "But be sure to not scratch or damage your skin by overusing these devices or products."

The exact cadence will differ from person to person, but the most ideal range is 1 to 3 times a week.