The culprit: hard water. See, the tap water running down your strands (and on your skin, mind you) is often filled with harsh chemicals, like chlorine, and other contaminants such as heavy metals—both of which can wreak havoc on your skin and hair.

For instance, research shows that hard water can decrease hair strength, cause breakage1 , and has been associated with atopic eczema in children.

You may be thinking: But hair is already dead, so why does it matter? Well, healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp—which is a part of your larger skin organ and should be treated as such.

The reason your roots may feel oily from these contaminants isn’t because they directly make hair greasy. In fact, chlorine and heavy metals can actually do the opposite and dry out your scalp and strands, which causes your skin to naturally produce more oil to compensate for the lack of moisture.

The result? Oily roots paired with dry ends and loads of frizz, even if you’re using top-of-the-line hair care products.

So if you’ve been on the fence about investing in a showerhead filter, let this be your sign to do so. The number of options out there can be intimidating, so start here with our expert-approved list of the eight best shower filters on the market. The curation features a range of prices, features, and designs, so everyone can find something that checks their box.

Or if you're unable to make the showerhead splurge right now, grab a clarifying shampoo to lift heavy mineral buildup from your strands. Follow up with a hydrating hair mask to feed those tresses with the nutrients they crave—our favorites, here.