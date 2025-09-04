Even outside of these more serious allergic events, food allergies impact us as a society in profound ways7 . Those with allergies (and the parents of those with allergies) need to worry about reactions with every meal. I had a patient recently who brought her son to see me. He had a total of four severe food allergies with varying degrees of symptoms; the worst was that when he consumed eggs or dairy, he went into anaphylaxis. His mother has seen him almost die twice—a significantly traumatic event that led her to not trust anyone to look after him. I didn't blame her: Eggs and dairy are everywhere. How is a layperson untrained in nutrition and food science supposed to know what to look for, let alone understand the gravity of the situation?