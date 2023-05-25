In mindbodygreen’s postbiotic hand cream, there’s a blend of shea butter, organic aloe, moringa seed oil, oat oil, a fruit extract complex, coenzyme coQ10, squalene, and pre- and postbiotics.

The hydrating base of shea butter, aloe, moringa seed oil, oat oil, and squalane feed the skin a host of humectants and lipids your skin loses with time. For example, shea butter has been shown to seal moisture into the skin and protect the skin barrier2 . One study even suggests it has similar topical effects as ceramides3 . Oat oil also has been known to boost ceramide levels in the skin. Moringa seed oil is rich in fatty acids that are essential for the strength of the skin.

Squalene is a lipid that’s actually naturally produced by the skin in your sebum (the one featured in mindbodygreen’s hand cream is made from olive oil). When applied topically it can help replenish your natural supply and protect your barrier.

Aloe is a humectant that pulls in water into the epidermis, helping keep it looking supple and plump. Along with its humectant properties, it is home to more than 754 different active compounds, including vitamins, minerals, sugars, enzymes, and amino acids.

That’s not all—the hand cream is also rich in antioxidants. Coenzyme Q10, a potent antioxidant naturally found in the body, and a watermelon, lentil, and apple complex both deliver a wide range of nutrients and benefits. These help support your collagen layer and offer free radical protection. They also provide many aesthetic benefits, such as brightening tone and smoothing out fine lines.

Finally, the formula is topped with pre and postbiotics. Our special strain of postbiotics provides skin with very specific fatty acids and peptides that have been shown to soothe inflammation, help protect skin against environmental stressors, regulate microcirculation, and enhance epidermal framework reconstruction.

For added support, we also included prebiotics to make sure that the living flora already present on the skin are being taken care of, too. There are several kinds of prebiotics to use, and we selected one made from microgreen algae that has been shown to have a soothing effect on the skin by preventing inflammation triggered by an unbalanced microbiome.