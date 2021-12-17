First, let’s discuss what makes oat oil different from regular oat extract: "The lipid component of colloidal oatmeal is oat oil,” says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., about the ingredient. The actual oil is extracted from the highly nutritious seed kernels of the Avena sativa or oat plant. This substance has a remarkably high lipid content—specifically linoleic acid, which helps regulate and promote healthy functioning of the skin barrier," adds board-certified dermatologist Tiffany Jow Libby, M.D.

Essentially, by extracting the nutrient-rich oil, you’re getting the most out of its fatty acid content, which can help strengthen your lipid barrier. Oat oil has even been known to boost ceramide levels in the skin, which helps keep skin cells together (which, in turn, helps fortify the barrier). And when the skin barrier is functioning at its best, the skin is better able to retain moisture levels, and that makes your skin appear smooth, supple, and very, very happy.

So that’s what makes oat oil so special—but let’s not forget, colloidal oat itself has incredible benefits for the skin, and oat oil retains those same properties. Namely, the ingredient is chock-full of vitamin E, avenanthramides (an active in oats that has major anti-inflammatory benefits), and ferulic acid—these antioxidants are top notch for reducing itch and inflammation.

As Libby declares: "Oat has direct anti-inflammatory effects on the skin and has been a centuries-old topical treatment for a variety of skin conditions. It also can soothe itch and help to reduce redness.” Those with sensitive skin typically deal with these woes due to a compromised skin barrier; oat oil can not only soothe those flares in the moment but also, as noted, help strengthen the skin barrier over time.