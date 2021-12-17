 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
This Underrated & Derm-Approved Ingredient Conditions Skin Like No Other

This Underrated & Derm-Approved Ingredient Conditions Skin Like No Other

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor

Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Woman Applying Skincare Regimen

Image by iStock

December 17, 2021 — 10:14 AM

We’ll go ahead and assume you’re familiar with oats’ benefits for skin. (And if you need a brief refresher, take a peek over here.) Given their skin-soothing properties—plus the fact that oats have remained a top remedy for thousands of years—perhaps you seek out oat extract when shopping for skin care products; maybe you’ve even slathered on your own DIY oatmeal face mask or slipped into an oatmeal soak

In case you couldn’t tell, there are more than a few ways to take advantage of this super ingredient. Here’s another: Ever tried oat oil? Derms are big (huge!) fans, as the oil itself has some special benefits for dry, sensitive skin. 

Why derms love oat oil for dry skin.

First, let’s discuss what makes oat oil different from regular oat extract: "The lipid component of colloidal oatmeal is oat oil,” says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., about the ingredient. The actual oil is extracted from the highly nutritious seed kernels of the Avena sativa or oat plant. This substance has a remarkably high lipid content—specifically linoleic acid, which helps regulate and promote healthy functioning of the skin barrier," adds board-certified dermatologist Tiffany Jow Libby, M.D.

Essentially, by extracting the nutrient-rich oil, you’re getting the most out of its fatty acid content, which can help strengthen your lipid barrier. Oat oil has even been known to boost ceramide levels in the skin, which helps keep skin cells together (which, in turn, helps fortify the barrier). And when the skin barrier is functioning at its best, the skin is better able to retain moisture levels, and that makes your skin appear smooth, supple, and very, very happy. 

So that’s what makes oat oil so special—but let’s not forget, colloidal oat itself has incredible benefits for the skin, and oat oil retains those same properties. Namely, the ingredient is chock-full of vitamin E, avenanthramides (an active in oats that has major anti-inflammatory benefits), and ferulic acid—these antioxidants are top notch for reducing itch and inflammation.

As Libby declares: "Oat has direct anti-inflammatory effects on the skin and has been a centuries-old topical treatment for a variety of skin conditions. It also can soothe itch and help to reduce redness.” Those with sensitive skin typically deal with these woes due to a compromised skin barrier; oat oil can not only soothe those flares in the moment but also, as noted, help strengthen the skin barrier over time.  

Advertisement

Where can you find it? 

postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(7)
postbiotic body lotion

OK, so you’re sold on oat oil. How do you use the anti-inflammatory liquid gold? Typically, you can find it in facial or hair oils (since oat oil is also A+ for dry strands), but we suggest seeking a high-quality body lotion with this star ingredient as well.

You see, oat oil makes for a deliciously creamy moisturizer, especially when paired with other skin-conditioning agents, like coconut oil, shea butter, and moringa seed oil. And because a body lotion covers so much surface area, you can really get the biggest bang for your buck. Think: smooth, hydrated, soft skin all over. 

Slather on a rich lotion (like ours!) on damp skin right after a shower, and you’ll feel instantly soothed as it melts upon application. Imagine taking all the benefits of an anti-inflammatory oatmeal bath, just outside of the tub. 

The takeaway. 

Oats are a famed skin care ingredient for a reason: They are brimming with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and moisturizing properties. Oat oil is especially perfect for dry and sensitive skin types, as the supercharged lipid content can help strengthen the moisture barrier and keep all that precious hydration in the skin, right where you want it.

postbiotic body lotion
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(7)
postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier

postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(7)
postbiotic body lotion
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Home

I'm An Interior Designer & Yogi: How To Create A Calmer, Cozier Home This Winter

Emma Loewe
I'm An Interior Designer & Yogi: How To Create A Calmer, Cozier Home This Winter
Beauty

Adding Collagen To Hot Coffee Breaks Down Its Benefits: True Or False?

Jamie Schneider
Adding Collagen To Hot Coffee Breaks Down Its Benefits: True Or False?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have A Fresh Start Under 2021's Final Full Moon

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Sign Will Have A Fresh Start Under 2021's Final Full Moon
Home

This Houseplant Looks Like A Fern But Is *Way* Easier To Take Care Of

Emma Loewe
This Houseplant Looks Like A Fern But Is *Way* Easier To Take Care Of
Integrative Health

An Immunologist Says This Is The Most Underrated Antioxidant Of Them All

Jamie Schneider
An Immunologist Says This Is The Most Underrated Antioxidant Of Them All
Personal Growth

Do You Have A Strong Sense Of Purpose? How To Find Out & Then Build It

Linda Bark, Ph.D., R.N.
Do You Have A Strong Sense Of Purpose? How To Find Out & Then Build It
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Mental Health

I'm A Neuroscientist: How Male & Female Brains Can Differ, Based On Brain Scans

Daniel Amen, M.D.
I'm A Neuroscientist: How Male & Female Brains Can Differ, Based On Brain Scans
Spirituality

What Astrologers Want You To Know About The Final Full Moon Of 2021

The AstroTwins
What Astrologers Want You To Know About The Final Full Moon Of 2021
Integrative Health

Are These 3 Sneaky Energy Zappers Leaving You Drained? Here's What To Do

Jason Wachob
Are These 3 Sneaky Energy Zappers Leaving You Drained? Here's What To Do
Functional Food

You're Probably Not Getting Enough Of *Every* B Vitamin: 10 Foods To Eat ASAP

Marissa Miller
You're Probably Not Getting Enough Of *Every* B Vitamin: 10 Foods To Eat ASAP
Functional Food

I Study Centenarians & This Is My Must-Have Snack For Longevity

Olivia Giacomo
I Study Centenarians & This Is My Must-Have Snack For Longevity
Love

5 Ways To Avoid Miscommunication In Relationships, From A Psychologist

Jennifer Guttman, PsyD
5 Ways To Avoid Miscommunication In Relationships, From A Psychologist
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-derms-love-oat-oil-for-dry-skin
postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
postbiotic body lotion

Your article and new folder have been saved!