What if I told you there’s a secret to making your days feel longer and more enjoyable? Well, according to scientific research3 , changing your repetitive routines is at the root of making time slow down, in the best kind of way.

That’s because, we can shift our perception of time, and most importantly slow it down, when we use our creative brains. When something is new, we pay attention to every single element of it. But, when we’ve done it hundreds of times—we stop recording as much information as we used to.

Neuroscientist and creativity researcher, David Eagleman, Ph.D., was the first to discover that making an effort to collect new experiences and trick our brains into doing something out of their habitual comfort zone can help us feel like time lasts forever. That’s because, the longer it takes to process a memory, the longer that moment feels.

Eagleman shares with The New Yorker: “This explains why we think that time speeds up when we grow older; why childhood summers seem to go on forever, while old age slips by while we’re dozing. The more familiar the world becomes, the less information your brain writes down, and the more quickly time seems to pass.”