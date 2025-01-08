Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

Why Are Capricorns So Attractive? Here's What To Know

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
January 08, 2025
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Guille Faingold / Stocksy
January 08, 2025

We can learn a lot about what people think based on what they're searching online—including how people view the 12 signs of the zodiac. Take Google's trend reports, for instance; based on searches, it appears the Capricorns out there have some admirers.

Lots of people search phrases like "Why is [insert sign] so...," and for Capricorn, tons of people are searching, "Why are Capricorns so attractive?"

If you've been wondering the same thing, here's what to know.

Why are Capricorns so attractive?

So, how did Capricorn manage to get this reputation for being attractive? Unlike Taurus and Libra, it's not like they're ruled by the planet of beauty. In fact, they're ruled by Saturn, the planet of structure and hard work.

This may be the secret to their attractive allure. Capricorns are serious, disciplined, and know how to get the results they want. As a cardinal earth sign, you can spot a Capricorn by finding the person in the room who's always driving at their bottom line or generally working harder than everyone else.

They might not be the most fashion-forward, trendy, or even conventionally attractive in terms of their appearance, but their "no-BS" attitude and ability to get stuff done is definitely a selling point to many people. After all, aesthetics are fleeting, but a Capricorn's diligence and stamina are forever.

These folks are loyal, grounded, confident, and ambitious. They're not one for quick flings or situationships either and prefer to settle down with someone they can build with for the long term. In an age when getting someone to commit is increasingly difficult, plenty of people are looking for exactly what Capricorn has to offer.

The takeaway

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so for what it's worth, all of the zodiac signs can be attractive in their own way. Nevertheless, when it comes to Capricorn's reliability and ambition, plus their grounded yet confident attitude, it's not surprising folks find them so attractive.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Zodiac Sign's Career Is Going To Soar In 2025, Astrologers Say
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign's Career Is Going To Soar In 2025, Astrologers Say

Sarah Regan

The Year Is Off To A Busy Start In The Stars—Here's Your Weekly Horoscope
Spirituality

The Year Is Off To A Busy Start In The Stars—Here's Your Weekly Horoscope

The AstroTwins

This Zodiac Sign Might Not Have Luck In Love This Year—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Might Not Have Luck In Love This Year—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is In For A Transformation In 2025—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is In For A Transformation In 2025—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is Known For Being The Most Sarcastic—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Known For Being The Most Sarcastic—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

5 Natural Plant Fertilizers To Kick Off Growth In Your Garden
Home

5 Natural Plant Fertilizers To Kick Off Growth In Your Garden

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign's Career Is Going To Soar In 2025, Astrologers Say
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign's Career Is Going To Soar In 2025, Astrologers Say

Sarah Regan

The Year Is Off To A Busy Start In The Stars—Here's Your Weekly Horoscope
Spirituality

The Year Is Off To A Busy Start In The Stars—Here's Your Weekly Horoscope

The AstroTwins

This Zodiac Sign Might Not Have Luck In Love This Year—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Might Not Have Luck In Love This Year—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is In For A Transformation In 2025—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is In For A Transformation In 2025—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is Known For Being The Most Sarcastic—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Known For Being The Most Sarcastic—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

5 Natural Plant Fertilizers To Kick Off Growth In Your Garden
Home

5 Natural Plant Fertilizers To Kick Off Growth In Your Garden

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign's Career Is Going To Soar In 2025, Astrologers Say
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign's Career Is Going To Soar In 2025, Astrologers Say

Sarah Regan

The Year Is Off To A Busy Start In The Stars—Here's Your Weekly Horoscope
Spirituality

The Year Is Off To A Busy Start In The Stars—Here's Your Weekly Horoscope

The AstroTwins

This Zodiac Sign Might Not Have Luck In Love This Year—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Might Not Have Luck In Love This Year—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is In For A Transformation In 2025—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is In For A Transformation In 2025—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is Known For Being The Most Sarcastic—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Known For Being The Most Sarcastic—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

5 Natural Plant Fertilizers To Kick Off Growth In Your Garden
Home

5 Natural Plant Fertilizers To Kick Off Growth In Your Garden

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign's Career Is Going To Soar In 2025, Astrologers Say
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign's Career Is Going To Soar In 2025, Astrologers Say

Sarah Regan

The Year Is Off To A Busy Start In The Stars—Here's Your Weekly Horoscope
Spirituality

The Year Is Off To A Busy Start In The Stars—Here's Your Weekly Horoscope

The AstroTwins

This Zodiac Sign Might Not Have Luck In Love This Year—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Might Not Have Luck In Love This Year—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is In For A Transformation In 2025—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is In For A Transformation In 2025—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is Known For Being The Most Sarcastic—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Known For Being The Most Sarcastic—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

5 Natural Plant Fertilizers To Kick Off Growth In Your Garden
Home

5 Natural Plant Fertilizers To Kick Off Growth In Your Garden

Sarah Regan

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.