Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Spirituality

Why Are Aquarians So Difficult? Here's What To Understand About This Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
December 30, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Ways You Can Use Psychological Astrology
Image by Liliya Rodnikova / Stocksy
December 30, 2024

We can learn a lot about what people think based on what they're searching online—including how people view the 12 signs of the zodiac. And with the release of Google's 2024 Year in Search report, it appears the Aquariuses of the world have themselves a reputation.

Lots of people this year were searching phrases like "Why is [insert sign] so...," and for Aquarius, the most searched question was, "Why are Aquariuses so powerful?"

As it turns out, there's an astrological reason they can come off a little abrasive. Here's what to know.

So, are Aquarians really that difficult?

When it comes to humanitarian progress, social justice, and fighting for a cause, Aquarius folks are some of the most strong-willed and diligent people you'll ever meet. But their personal relationships, on the other hand, don't always get the same amount of consideration and effort.

Aquarians are exceedingly "high-minded," ruled by Uranus, the planet of change, revolution, and rebellion. In ancient astrology, however, they were ruled by Saturn, the planet of structure and discipline. Aquarius is also a fixed sign, which lends itself to stubbornness.

Put it all together and Aquarians tend to think they always know best. Granted, they often do—but they're so ahead of their time, it can be hard to get everyone else on board.

They're only stubborn because they don't understand why everyone else hasn't caught up to them yet, and because they really believe they know what's best for humanity, they don't like to back down.

Despite being an air sign, they tend to more rigid and inflexible, thanks to their fixed modality. They can also be aloof and distant, with a strong independent streak, so if you feel dissed by an Aquarian, don't expect an apology any time soon.

The takeaway

Let's get one thing straight: All of the zodiac signs have the capacity to be difficult in their own ways. When it comes to Aquarius folks, they don't mean to be difficult or stubborn, they just tend to have a type-A side that comes out when they've made up their mind. At least you know they'll be consistent!

More On This Topic

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Year's Last New Moon
Spirituality

Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Year's Last New Moon

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is Easily The Most Dramatic Of Them All—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Easily The Most Dramatic Of Them All—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Has A Reputation For Being Annoying—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Has A Reputation For Being Annoying—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Your New Year's Eve Horoscope Just Dropped—Here's What To Know
Spirituality

Your New Year's Eve Horoscope Just Dropped—Here's What To Know

The AstroTwins

What To Know For The Last New Moon Of 2024 & How To Work With It
Spirituality

What To Know For The Last New Moon Of 2024 & How To Work With It

Sarah Regan

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Impacted By The New Moon In Capricorn
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Impacted By The New Moon In Capricorn

Sarah Regan

