Why apples are A+ for your gut & metabolism.

Your gut health affects so many bodily functions, including, yes, your metabolism. In fact, the gut-metabolism axis is very much real, as it refers to the intersection of gut health and metabolic function. Essentially, because of the interplay between your gut, your brain, and your hormones, the healthier your gut, the stronger your metabolism.

Here’s where apples come into play: “People don’t realize that an apple contains close to a hundred million bacteria,” Rossi explains. Plus, they contain a variety of fibers, which is key for gut heath. “The reason why fiber is linked to so many health outcomes is because it feeds our gut bacteria," Rossi adds. "Although we talk about fiber like it’s one thing, there are close to a hundred different types of fibers, and we need [diversity] to get optimal gut health...there’s at least eight different types of fibers [in apples], which then feed different gut bacteria.”

In addition to their fiber content (which also helps you feel fuller for longer), apples—namely, red apples—contain the phytonutrient quercetin, which has been shown to fight free radicals and promote healthy aging, provide allergy relief, and support the immune system. Lastly, apples are a good source of vitamin C, with one medium apple providing 10% of the daily value. Not bad for a midday fruit break.