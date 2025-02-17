Skip to Content
Beauty

Add This One Ingredient To Your Coffee — Some Call It "The Fountain Of Youth" 

Hannah Frye
February 17, 2025
Drinking Coffee
Image by Kike Arnaiz / Stocksy
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

While some morning rituals can be more difficult to build and maintain, for many, a morning cup of joe doesn't fall into that category. If you have a daily coffee routine, it's likely one of those steps you barely think twice about—no matter what your busy schedule has in store, you may always spare a few minutes to sip on your morning beverage of choice.

That's exactly why experts recommend sneaking healthy hacks into your daily coffee routine—because this ritual is something that comes easily, why not get the most out of it?

There are tons of ways to supercharge your morning beverage, but if you're specifically looking for beauty-related benefits, here's your most comprehensive option.

Why you should add collagen to your morning coffee

A multifaceted collagen supplement is the best way to boost your skin health from the inside out.* Not only can it help you maintain a youthful skin texture (it's been given the moniker Fountain of Youth for your skin), but it also supports your skin's health from multiple angles.*

You'll want to look for hydrolyzed collagen peptides, as research shows these peptides can support skin elasticity1, which is one factor that contributes to physical skin aging.*

Another pro tip: To optimize collagen synthesis, you should look for vitamin C in your product, as your body cannot effectively produce collagen without vitamin C present2.* This ingredient doubles as an antioxidant, which we know is A+ for fighting off free radicals that cause oxidative stress in the skin and lead to photoaging.* 

Next, you'll want something that addresses internal skin hydration. In mindbodygreen's beauty & gut collagen+, we chose to incorporate hyaluronic acid for this exact reason.* Hyaluronic acid is a key compound involved in skin moisture3

In fact, 50% of the body's total HA is in the skin4. But it's also present in every tissue and fluid in the body. So it's safe to say that maintaining your body's hyaluronic acid levels is another key to achieving that youthful glow.* 

And finally, you'll want a powder formula that's not too grainy and is actually invisible when it comes to taste (unless, of course, you opt for a flavored option, in which case you should make sure the ingredients are clean and free of added sugars, as well as artificial sweeteners and flavors).

No one likes gritty coffee, so we made sure our unflavored collagen powder remains undetectable in your beverage. We also have a rich chocolate option (via organic cocoa), in case you prefer a delicious morning mocha.

Essentially, mbg's cutting-edge collagen powder is an all-around beauty supplement that's research-backed and easy to incorporate into your morning beverage. (Bonus: It's sugar-free and free of artificial sweeteners and flavors.) 

The takeaway

If you already have your morning coffee ritual down, why not make the most of it? Adding a comprehensive beauty supplement might be the perfect solution if you're looking to keep your skin looking youthful without adding an entirely new step to your routine, but the benefits of this supplement go far beyond the skin—read more here.* 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Women Of All Ages Say This Makes Your Hands Look Younger Overnight
Beauty

Women Of All Ages Say This Makes Your Hands Look Younger Overnight

Carleigh Ferrante

Women Of All Ages Say This 3-Minute Treatment Makes Their Skin Look So Much Younger
Beauty

Women Of All Ages Say This 3-Minute Treatment Makes Their Skin Look So Much Younger

Carleigh Ferrante

Don't Sleep On Your Chance To Save Up To 50% On An Organic Mattress This Weekend
Home

Don't Sleep On Your Chance To Save Up To 50% On An Organic Mattress This Weekend

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Collagen-Boosting Treatments That Really Work, From Regenerative Aesthetic MDs
Beauty

3 Collagen-Boosting Treatments That Really Work, From Regenerative Aesthetic MDs

Alexandra Engler

Breakouts, Dryness & Accelerated Skin Aging Are All Linked To This Factor
Beauty

Breakouts, Dryness & Accelerated Skin Aging Are All Linked To This Factor

Hannah Frye

Stop Dark Spots In Their Tracks With These 5 Tried-And-Tested Tips
Beauty

Stop Dark Spots In Their Tracks With These 5 Tried-And-Tested Tips

Hannah Frye

So Many Nonstick Pans Have Forever Chemicals—This Is The Exception (& It's On Sale)
Home

So Many Nonstick Pans Have Forever Chemicals—This Is The Exception (& It's On Sale)

Carleigh Ferrante

Want Your Dog To Live Longer? Add This Longevity Booster To Their Food*
Paid Content | POP Labs

Want Your Dog To Live Longer? Add This Longevity Booster To Their Food*

Braelyn Wood

Changes In Your Skin Microbiome May Lead To Less Collagen, Research Suggests
Beauty

Changes In Your Skin Microbiome May Lead To Less Collagen, Research Suggests

Alexandra Engler

