These 3 Signs Are Known For Having The Biggest Egos In The Zodiac
The 12 signs of the zodiac are each unique, and that includes how strong their egos are. Some signs are more selfless and altruistic, for example, while others are much more worried about themselves.
Of course, it goes without saying that someone's sign can never guarantee they'll have a big ego, but that tends to be what the following three signs are known for.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign.
Leo
This likely doesn't come as a shock to anyone: The zodiac sign with the biggest ego is undoubtedly Leo. It's practically built into their DNA!
Ruled by the sun itself and symbolized by the lion, Leo embodies "king of the jungle" energy wherever they go. Charismatic, confident, and charming, they'll light up any room they walk into—and gladly take the spotlight.
Of course, that also means they tend to hog the spotlight, so don't be surprised if the Leo in your life is a bit self-absorbed.
Aries
The second biggest ego of the zodiac is none other than bold and impulsive Aries. Like Leo, Aries is a fire sign, so they have a ton of energy and drive—and they're not going to apologize for it.
Arieses are natural-born leaders, but they also tend to take a my-way-or-the-highway approach to things, which can make them seem a bit inconsiderate or insensitive to others.
Easily frustrated, they have a hard time with patience and other setbacks, and this ultimately boils down to their preoccupation with themselves.
Capricorn
Finally, we have Capricorn as the third biggest ego of the zodiac. Unlike Aries and Leo, Capricorn is an earth sign—but that doesn't mean they aren't focused on themselves.
Ruled by Saturn, the planet of discipline and hard work, Capricorns take themselves extremely seriously. They're incredibly ambitious, almost to a fault, and while this ultimately helps them succeed in the long term, the short term looks like a whole lot of ego.
They won't let anyone or anything stand in their way, and if they have to, they'll step on others to get to the top of the mountain.
The takeaway
Again, we're not saying that every Leo, Aries, or Capricorn you meet is bound to have a huge ego. Any zodiac sign has the capacity to be self-absorbed, but these three just happen to be the ones who are known for it.