Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Spirituality

Which Zodiac Signs Change Their Life At The Drop Of A Hat? Look Out For These 3

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
November 17, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Leah Flores / Stocksy
November 17, 2024

When it comes to change, all 12 zodiac signs approach it differently. Some don't like change at all, preferring the comfort of routine and familiarity—other signs, meanwhile, thrive on switching it up and keeping things interesting.

Of course, someone's sign isn't a guarantee they'll always be completely changing their lives, but in terms of the quintessential qualities of the zodiac signs, these are definitely the ones who randomly pivot in their career, move across the world, or otherwise change something in their life.

And P.S., this would apply to anyone with any of the following as their sun sign, moon sign, or rising sign.

1.

Sagittarius

Up first, as the most likely sign to change their life, is Sagittarius. As a fire sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion, change is a way of life for Sagittarius; They prefer to go where the wind blows them, and they also don't like to be beholden to too much structure or routine. They're also a mutable sign, meaning they're adaptable and adjust well to change.

Sagittarius is an incredibly philosophical and adventurous sign as well. For these folks, they feel they must answer the call of the wild, learn new things, and experience as much as they can. All that adds up to not staying in place too long, changing their perspectives often, and reinventing themselves along the way.

2.

Gemini

The second most likely sign to change their life is Gemini, Sagittarius' opposite sign. But while they may be opposites, they do share in their mutable quality, so Gemini is an adaptable and flexible sign. Gemini is also ruled by Mercury, which is associated with communication, travel, and curiosity.

Gemini has an insatiable desire to experience and learn as much as it can, similar to Sagittarius—and as we all know, the more you experience, the more you're changed as a result. With their short attention spans, Geminis are also likely to randomly switch up their appearance, learn a new skill, or change their career suddenly.

3.

Scorpio

The third most likely sign to change their life is mysterious and sultry Scorpio. While Scorpios aren't mutable like Gemini and Sag, they are associated with the eighth house of rebirth and transformation. They may not like it as much as the mutable signs, but that transformation is a quintessential part of what makes a Scorpio a Scorpio.

Much of their change may be internal, however, whether it's transforming old limiting beliefs or being reborn from the past they're leaving behind. In any case, don't be surprised if a Scorpio suddenly seems like they're changing from the inside out.

The takeaway

While someone's sun sign doesn't guarantee they'll be constantly changing their lives, these three signs tend to thrive when they're given the freedom and room to evolve. They're never the same as they were yesterday, and you can safely assume they won't be the same tomorrow.

More On This Topic

