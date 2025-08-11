Not All The Zodiac Signs Are Selfish—But These 3 Definitely Might Be
The 12 signs of the zodiac all have unique personalities, and that includes how selfish–or selfless—they are. While some signs are always looking out for others, lending a hand, or sacrificing themselves, for instance, others are more likely to put their own needs first.
Of course, someone's sign can never guarantee they'll be selfish, but the following three zodiac signs have a reputation for being a bit self-centered.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following as their sun and/or rising sign.
Aries
The most selfish zodiac sign of them all is fittingly the very first zodiac sign: Aries. As the sign that kicks off the Astrological New Year, Aries is an independent sign that goes after what it wants without apology.
These folks don't take no for an answer, and they also don't have a problem arguing their point or going against other people's ideas. "My way or the highway" might as well be their motto, and if you don't like it, that's just too bad. For Aries, sacrificing themselves and their own desires for someone else simply doesn't compute in their minds.
With Mars (the planet of war and aggression) as their ruling planet, Aries' tendency towards selfishness is a part of what makes them so powerful—if not a bit inconsiderate.
Capricorn
Up next, we have none other than Capricorn as the second most selfish zodiac sign. Unlike Aries, Capricorn is a grounded and diligent earth sign ruled by Saturn, the planet of hard work and discipline. As such, Cap is way more structured than Aries—but that doesn't mean they aren't selfish.
As easily the most ambitious sign, Capricorn understands that a degree of selfishness is necessary if they're going to ascend to the heights they'd like to reach. They have a much quieter ferocity than Aries, but they absolutely can be domineering and unyielding.
While a Cap might not outright diss you, dismiss you, or flake on you, their own self-interest will become more and more apparent the longer you know them.
Taurus
Finally, we have Taurus as the third most selfish zodiac sign. Coming after Aries on the zodiac wheel, Taurus takes Aries' self-interest and makes it possessive. These folks are all about what's "mine, mine, mine," so they can have a hard time sharing, not to mention they're known for being the most stubborn sign.
Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, Taurus is a lover of luxury and revels in the pleasures of life. Of course, they can become so preoccupied with their own pleasure that they forget to consider anyone else, and that's where their selfishness rears its head.
And going back to their stubborn streak, don't be surprised if a Taurus completely brushes off your thoughts and opinions if they don't align with Taurus' values.
The takeaway
Again, there's no guarantee someone will be selfish just because of their zodiac sign—all of the signs have the capacity to be selfish from time to time. Aries, Cap, and Taurus folks won't all be completely egocentric, but if you were to watch out for the most stereotypically selfish signs, it would be them.