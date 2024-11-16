Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Always The Life Of The Party—So Invite Them To Yours

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
November 16, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Jayme Burrows / Stocksy
November 16, 2024

When it comes to partying, the 12 signs of the zodiac are all a bit different. While some are more reserved or introverted (maybe even turning down invites altogether), others have no problem pumping the energy up and making their rounds around the room.

Of course, someone's sign is never a guarantee that they'll be the life of the party—or that the other signs won't be—but these three signs tend to light up the room and the party, by extension.

And P.S. This would apply to anyone who has one of these signs as their sun sign, moon sign, and/or rising sign.

1.

Gemini

Up first we have Gemini as the most likely sign to be the life of the party. And is anyone really surprised? These folks are easily the most social sign of the zodiac, and they most definitely have the gift of gab.

With their endless curiosity and fast-moving pace, they're the perfect friend to invite to every party because they'll talk to everyone. Geminis like to make friends with all kinds of people, plus they're funny, relatable, and typically pretty smart. With those bases covered, Geminis can connect with anyone they talk to and light up the room with their bright personalities.

2.

Sagittarius

Up next we have Sagittarius, the bold and brash archer of the zodiac. And if you've ever met a Sagittarius, you know these folks are always down to have a good time. Expect them to show up with lots of energy—and plenty of booze—and then the party can really get started.

Sagittarius folks are also ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion. With this positive planet influencing them, Sagittariuses are happy-go-lucky, light-hearted, and typically have a great sense of humor. Sure, they might not be the most serious or disciplined sign, but that's not really the vibe you want at a party anyway.

3.

Leo

And finally, we have Leo as the third sign on our list. And like the sun that rules it, Leo is practically built to light up the rooms they walk into. Leo is also associated with the fifth house of creative expression, passion, and yes, flirting. That sounds like what great parties are made of!

Not to mention, Leo has no problem being in the spotlight. They'll keep your guests entertained with wild stories and funny anecdotes, and they're also great compliment-givers. They might expect some compliments in return, but they're great at making other people feel good.

The takeaway

Again, we're not saying that these three signs are bound to be the life of the party wherever they go, but if they live up to their sign's reputation, it's a safe bet that they'll be a hit at parties. So make sure you invite a few Geminis, Sagittariuses, and Leos to your next soirée.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Is The Best Zodiac Sign To Tell All Your Deepest Secrets
Spirituality

This Is The Best Zodiac Sign To Tell All Your Deepest Secrets

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Pick Fights—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Pick Fights—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Week's Features A Taurus Supermoon—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

This Week's Features A Taurus Supermoon—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Independent Of All 12—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Independent Of All 12—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Want To Pick Up A New Habit? Do This To Increase The Odds Of Success
Personal Growth

Want To Pick Up A New Habit? Do This To Increase The Odds Of Success

Yasmine Cheyenne

Here's Why This Month's Full Moon Could Make You Reevaluate Everything
Spirituality

Here's Why This Month's Full Moon Could Make You Reevaluate Everything

Sarah Regan

Here's How Your Zodiac Sign Can Find More Gratitude This Season
Spirituality

Here's How Your Zodiac Sign Can Find More Gratitude This Season

Sarah Regan

Here's Your Zodiac Sign's Guide To This Month's Full Moon In Taurus
Spirituality

Here's Your Zodiac Sign's Guide To This Month's Full Moon In Taurus

Sarah Regan

Don't Bother Arguing With These 3 Zodiac Signs — They Always Win
Spirituality

Don't Bother Arguing With These 3 Zodiac Signs — They Always Win

Sarah Regan

This Is The Best Zodiac Sign To Tell All Your Deepest Secrets
Spirituality

This Is The Best Zodiac Sign To Tell All Your Deepest Secrets

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Pick Fights—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Pick Fights—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Week's Features A Taurus Supermoon—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

This Week's Features A Taurus Supermoon—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Independent Of All 12—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Independent Of All 12—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Want To Pick Up A New Habit? Do This To Increase The Odds Of Success
Personal Growth

Want To Pick Up A New Habit? Do This To Increase The Odds Of Success

Yasmine Cheyenne

Here's Why This Month's Full Moon Could Make You Reevaluate Everything
Spirituality

Here's Why This Month's Full Moon Could Make You Reevaluate Everything

Sarah Regan

Here's How Your Zodiac Sign Can Find More Gratitude This Season
Spirituality

Here's How Your Zodiac Sign Can Find More Gratitude This Season

Sarah Regan

Here's Your Zodiac Sign's Guide To This Month's Full Moon In Taurus
Spirituality

Here's Your Zodiac Sign's Guide To This Month's Full Moon In Taurus

Sarah Regan

Don't Bother Arguing With These 3 Zodiac Signs — They Always Win
Spirituality

Don't Bother Arguing With These 3 Zodiac Signs — They Always Win

Sarah Regan

This Is The Best Zodiac Sign To Tell All Your Deepest Secrets
Spirituality

This Is The Best Zodiac Sign To Tell All Your Deepest Secrets

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Pick Fights—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Pick Fights—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Week's Features A Taurus Supermoon—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

This Week's Features A Taurus Supermoon—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Independent Of All 12—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Independent Of All 12—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Want To Pick Up A New Habit? Do This To Increase The Odds Of Success
Personal Growth

Want To Pick Up A New Habit? Do This To Increase The Odds Of Success

Yasmine Cheyenne

Here's Why This Month's Full Moon Could Make You Reevaluate Everything
Spirituality

Here's Why This Month's Full Moon Could Make You Reevaluate Everything

Sarah Regan

Here's How Your Zodiac Sign Can Find More Gratitude This Season
Spirituality

Here's How Your Zodiac Sign Can Find More Gratitude This Season

Sarah Regan

Here's Your Zodiac Sign's Guide To This Month's Full Moon In Taurus
Spirituality

Here's Your Zodiac Sign's Guide To This Month's Full Moon In Taurus

Sarah Regan

Don't Bother Arguing With These 3 Zodiac Signs — They Always Win
Spirituality

Don't Bother Arguing With These 3 Zodiac Signs — They Always Win

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Dressed Of Them All—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Dressed Of Them All—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Is The Best Zodiac Sign To Tell All Your Deepest Secrets
Spirituality

This Is The Best Zodiac Sign To Tell All Your Deepest Secrets

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Pick Fights—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Pick Fights—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Week's Features A Taurus Supermoon—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

This Week's Features A Taurus Supermoon—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Independent Of All 12—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Independent Of All 12—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Want To Pick Up A New Habit? Do This To Increase The Odds Of Success
Personal Growth

Want To Pick Up A New Habit? Do This To Increase The Odds Of Success

Yasmine Cheyenne

Here's Why This Month's Full Moon Could Make You Reevaluate Everything
Spirituality

Here's Why This Month's Full Moon Could Make You Reevaluate Everything

Sarah Regan

Here's How Your Zodiac Sign Can Find More Gratitude This Season
Spirituality

Here's How Your Zodiac Sign Can Find More Gratitude This Season

Sarah Regan

Here's Your Zodiac Sign's Guide To This Month's Full Moon In Taurus
Spirituality

Here's Your Zodiac Sign's Guide To This Month's Full Moon In Taurus

Sarah Regan

Don't Bother Arguing With These 3 Zodiac Signs — They Always Win
Spirituality

Don't Bother Arguing With These 3 Zodiac Signs — They Always Win

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Dressed Of Them All—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Dressed Of Them All—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.