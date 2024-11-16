Advertisement
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Always The Life Of The Party—So Invite Them To Yours
When it comes to partying, the 12 signs of the zodiac are all a bit different. While some are more reserved or introverted (maybe even turning down invites altogether), others have no problem pumping the energy up and making their rounds around the room.
Of course, someone's sign is never a guarantee that they'll be the life of the party—or that the other signs won't be—but these three signs tend to light up the room and the party, by extension.
And P.S. This would apply to anyone who has one of these signs as their sun sign, moon sign, and/or rising sign.
Gemini
Up first we have Gemini as the most likely sign to be the life of the party. And is anyone really surprised? These folks are easily the most social sign of the zodiac, and they most definitely have the gift of gab.
With their endless curiosity and fast-moving pace, they're the perfect friend to invite to every party because they'll talk to everyone. Geminis like to make friends with all kinds of people, plus they're funny, relatable, and typically pretty smart. With those bases covered, Geminis can connect with anyone they talk to and light up the room with their bright personalities.
Sagittarius
Up next we have Sagittarius, the bold and brash archer of the zodiac. And if you've ever met a Sagittarius, you know these folks are always down to have a good time. Expect them to show up with lots of energy—and plenty of booze—and then the party can really get started.
Sagittarius folks are also ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion. With this positive planet influencing them, Sagittariuses are happy-go-lucky, light-hearted, and typically have a great sense of humor. Sure, they might not be the most serious or disciplined sign, but that's not really the vibe you want at a party anyway.
Leo
And finally, we have Leo as the third sign on our list. And like the sun that rules it, Leo is practically built to light up the rooms they walk into. Leo is also associated with the fifth house of creative expression, passion, and yes, flirting. That sounds like what great parties are made of!
Not to mention, Leo has no problem being in the spotlight. They'll keep your guests entertained with wild stories and funny anecdotes, and they're also great compliment-givers. They might expect some compliments in return, but they're great at making other people feel good.
The takeaway
Again, we're not saying that these three signs are bound to be the life of the party wherever they go, but if they live up to their sign's reputation, it's a safe bet that they'll be a hit at parties. So make sure you invite a few Geminis, Sagittariuses, and Leos to your next soirée.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel