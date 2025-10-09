These Are The 3 Fakest Zodiac Signs, In Case You Were Wondering
Each of the 12 zodiac signs is unique in its own way. Some are extremely direct, where what you see is what you get, for example. Other signs, meanwhile, have a harder time with authenticity and "keeping it real."
Of course, someone's sign is never a guarantee they'll be fake, but the reality is, the following three signs have a reputation for it.
And P.S.: This would apply to anyone with any of the following as their sun sign, moon sign, and/or rising sign.
Gemini
We're so sorry for the Gemini slander, but it's none other than the twins of the zodiac who take the No. 1 spot on this list. It's not that Gemini is explicitly trying to be fake; they're just extremely adaptable and curious.
As an air sign, they tend to be more emotionally removed—and more intellectually minded. They're always happy to get to know someone, talk for a few minutes, and then go about their day, content with the information they've gathered. Did they actually like you? You may never know.
Of course, if you're dealing with a more malevolent Gemini, there's always the possibility they've learned how to be fake, using their contrived charm to get more information out of you.
Libra
The second most likely sign to be fake is Libra, the charming diplomat of the zodiac. Like Gemini, Libra is an air sign, so they can be flighty or flirty, depending on their mood. In either case, the question is whether it's genuine—and therein lies Libra's flaw.
They're people pleasers, and that can easily translate to being fake if they're trying to keep the boat from rocking. These signs value harmony above all, even if that means compromising themselves.
Sure, it might seem considerate that they're always looking out for everyone and trying to make everyone happy, but Libra also has a deep need to be liked.
They'll do whatever they have to for that validation, and the truth is, if it's not authentic, it must be fake.
Leo
And finally, we have Leo as the third most likely sign to be fake. The lions of the zodiac are known for being proud, charismatic, and regal—and if there's anything we know about regality, it's that it takes a certain showmanship. Leo loves to put on a show, but that doesn't mean it isn't a farce.
If they want to come off as confident and powerful as they'd like, they have to show off a bit. Generally speaking, showing off is a sign of overcompensating, not to mention they see themselves as someone to be adored.
In order to be adored and to maintain their fierce reputation, they'll be as fake as they have to be.
The takeaway
We're sorry if that was harsh, and keep in mind that, again, someone's zodiac sign doesn't guarantee they'll be fake. Nevertheless, if you suspect someone of being a bit phony, don't be surprised if they're a Gemini, Libra, or Leo.